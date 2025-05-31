"Some of these fools are so deceptive": Coach Prime starts off with Snoop Dogg lyrics in exclusive interview with Asante Samuel

One of the highlights for Coach Prime this offseason was his online feud with former 2x Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel. The two went back and forth on social media after Samuel called out Coach Prime over his 'T-Step' comment. Samuel then went on a rant while comparing his stats to those of Sanders.

However, over time, it looks like both Deion Sanders and Asante Samuel have made up, ending this feud. On Friday, the YouTube channel 'Well Off Media' released a video featuring the Colorado Buffaloes head coach sitting down for an interview with Samuel on the 'Say What Needs to be Said' show.

Both of them clarified that this meet-up was not pre-planned in any way. Deion Sanders then went on to talk about how he wanted to showcase his support for the youngster. Coach Prime also used lyrics from Snoop Dogg's song 'Doggy Dogg World.' (TS-1:20 onwards)

"I just feel like a Snoop song. Some of these fools are so deceptive, using my style as contraceptive," Coach Prime said.

"I reached out to my youngster. I called him youngster because he's still young compared to me. I want him to win at every facet. See, the thing about it, we've never heard him talk off the field. We've always heard you, you know, you've said a little something on the field, but we never heard you say something. I think that was the Patriot way. So when you retire and you start talking, we like what's wrong with you man? Who is you?"

Deion Sanders is currently preparing for his third stint as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Last season, he helped the team to a 9-4 campaign while also helping them to their first bowl game appearance since 2020. Unfortunately, the Buffs lost to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl showdown.

Josh Pate labels Coach Prime as one of the most 'powerful' coaches

Deion Sanders brought a struggling Buffs to the national spotlight in just two years. Earlier this month, CFB insider Josh Pate shared his honest take on Sanders as a coach in college football.

According to Pate, the Colorado head coach has one of the most powerful voices in college football. He explained the reasoning behind this perspective on his eponymous YouTube show.

"While he's not done what Kirby Smart or Ryan Day have done....he did turn Colorado around. Virtually overnight." Pate said.

"If you're talking about voices carrying weight, who makes people shut up and listen more in this sport, from a head coach's perspective, than Deion Sanders right now? And by 10 miles, who out of the head coaching voices moves the needle beyond college football more right now than Deion Sanders?" (TS- 8:00 onwards)

Coach Prime bid farewell to several key players in this year's draft, including his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. It will be interesting to see if he can help the Buffs be a playoff contender this upcoming season with a revamped roster and coaching staff in place.

