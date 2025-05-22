“Son of a b*tch”: Popular comic hilariously picks Colorado’s Warren Sapp over Bucs star Baker Mayfield

Warren Sapp has been a member of the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff since last offseason. He was hired by head coach Deion Sanders as a senior quality control analyst. After a season where it became clear that Sapp had a big impact on the players, he was promoted to the pass rush coordinator.

Ad

While Sapp is doing a good job early in his coaching career, he is better known for his time as a player. In particular, he is known for playing as a defensive tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1995 to 2003.

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Instagram account posted a video of popular comedian Bert Kreischer being asked to choose between different players for the best Buccaneer of all time. The interview started with him needing to choose between Tom Brady and Mike Evans."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Justifying the best Buccaneer ever. It's very different from the best football player, it's the best Buccaneer. Mike Evans."

He was then asked to choose between Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield.

"Oh ok, Baker embodies everything that is Tampa. Everybody that moves to Florida, they didn't fit in in Philadelphia or Boston but they fit in down here. That defines a Florida man and let me tell you something, Baker Mayfield is a Florida man and he is the best Buck right now."

Ad

Kreischer was then asked to pick between Baker Mayfield and Warren Sapp.

"Oh sh*t. Warren Sapp is Florida. I mean he is Florida. He fishes, he does everything Florida. You know I gotta go Warren Sapp. Son of a b*tch!"

Ad

The questions continued, asking Kreischer to pick between Sapp and a few more players, but he stayed strong, picking Sapp over all of them.

Warren Sapp and the Colorado Buffaloes will try to overcome the loss of many key players next season

In his first season at Colorado, Warren Sapp helped the Colorado Buffaloes have their best season in years. The team went 9-4, achieving a winning record for the first time in many years. However, it will be challenging for them to repeat that next season.

The biggest issue for the Buffaloes is that they are losing their two best players, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Both are headed to the NFL, and as a result, the team will need to overcome their loss. The team is also losing lots of wide receiver depth to the NFL, including LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.