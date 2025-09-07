"Sorry we have to meet this way": Joey Aguilar's GF Rylan Moffitt teases brother Trevor for being rival team's LB in Week 2 faceoff

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar had a good start in his debut with Tennessee in Week 1, recording 247 passing yards for three touchdowns against Syracuse at home. His team won the matchup 45-26. As he gets comfortable playing on the field with his new team after transferring from Appalachian State and briefly spending time at UCLA, he has been leaning on his girlfriend, Rylan Moffitt, for support.

As she cheered on her boyfriend during Week 2, Tennessee played against East Tennessee State, where Rylan’s brother, Trevor Moffitt, plays linebacker. Before the game, Rylan posted a video of her brother’s team coming onto the field with the caption:

“HIII BROTHER @trevormoffitt SORRY WE HAVE TO MEET THIS WAY.”

@rylan.moffitt's Instagram story

Moffitt plays basketball for UNC Greensboro. The 6-foot forward previously played at Appalachian State, where she started 31 of 32 games in 2024 and led her team in rebounds and blocks. It’s believed that she and Aguilar may have met during their time at Appalachian State in 2023.

How did Joey Aguilar do in Week 2?

Joey Aguilar led the Tennessee Volunteers to a 72-17 win over East Tennessee State on Saturday. On the first drive of the game, DeSean Bishop broke loose for a 50-yard run, and Aguilar finished it off with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Chris Brazzell III. He had thrown another touchdown two plays earlier to Braylon Staley, but it was called back because of a holding penalty.

Aguilar led another scoring drive that ended in a 29-yard field goal. A dropped touchdown pass by Staley forced the Vols to settle for three points.

Aguilar’s best moment came in the second quarter. Rolling out to his left, he directed his receivers deep and launched a 53-yard touchdown pass to Mike Matthews.

By halftime, Aguilar had thrown two touchdown passes and helped build a 48-7 lead before handing things off to backup Jake Merklinger in the second half. He finished the game going 23-for-31 with 288 yards.

