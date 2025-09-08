"Sounds like a bully from an 80s movie": CFB fans react as Biff Poggi steps in as Michigan’s interim HC amid Sherrone Moore ban

Associate head coach Biff Poggi will serve as the interim head coach of the Michigan Wolverines for the next two games as Sherrone Moore begins a suspension related to the NCAA’s conclusion to the investigation into the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal.In Moore’s absence, Poggi will be at the helm of the Wolverines for their upcoming games against Central Michigan and Nebraska. The program, currently ranked No. 23 and sitting at 1-1 after a 24-13 loss to Oklahoma in Week 2, will hope for better results with Poggi.On3 @On3sportsLINKNEWS: Biff Poggi will serve as Michigan's interim head coach during Sherrone Moore's two-game suspension starting Saturday. (h/t @anthonytbroome)https://on3.com/college/michigan-wolverines/news/sherrone-moore-names-biff-poggi-interim-michigan-coach-during-two-game-suspension/Fans reacted to the news on X.“What a name! Sounds like a bully from an 80s movie,” a fan wrote.“We dead,” a fan commented.Poggi returned to Michigan in the offseason after two seasons as head coach at Charlotte, where he posted a 6-16 record before being let go late last season. Poggi was part of former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff during the 2016 season and again from 2020 to 2022.Before his college coaching roles, he was working in high school football, founding Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore and winning 13 state titles in 19 seasons at Gilman School.“Sad part is, Biff is a better coach than Sherrone will ever be,” one fan said.“This dude is great! He turned one of the worst high schools into a highschool powerhouse football program!” a fan commented.“Wow that’s crazy,” a fan said.Sherrone Moore expected to return in OctoberSherrone Moore is serving a two-week suspension that Michigan self-imposed in the spring, and he will also miss the Wolverines’ 2026 opener in Germany against Western Michigan.Despite his two-year show-cause penalty, Moore will stay on as Michigan’s coach moving forward and is expected to return for the Oct. 4 matchup against Wisconsin. Moore’s punishment comes, as per multiple reports, that he deleted a thread of 52 text messages exchanged with Connor Stalions on the same day media reports exposed Stalions’ sign-stealing scheme in Oct. 2023.Although the messages were later recovered and Moore turned them over to the NCAA, the organization levied him with a Level II violation for tampering with evidence.The investigation found no proof that Moore had prior knowledge of Stalions’ illegal scouting activities, but the deleted texts led to disciplinary action, including a two-year show-cause penalty and the additional one-game suspension in 2026.Sherrone Moore’s current suspension will begin at 12:01 a.m. ET on Saturday, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 20. During this time, he is banned from all coaching duties, including practices and game-day responsibilities.Also Read: &quot;Michigan may stink&quot;: Dave Portnoy goes scorched earth on Sherrone Moore's team after crushing 24-13 loss to Brent Venables' Oklahoma&quot;Ashtray money. That's like one quarter Bryce Underwood&quot;: Michigan superfan Dave Portnoy rants at NCAA's $20 million penalty for sign-stealing