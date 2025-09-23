"Sounds like a cry baby," "Poverty": CFB fans thrash Lane Kiffin after he calls LSU’s transfer DBs the “most expensive in the market”

College football fans slammed Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin for calling LSU's transfer defensive backs the "most expensive in the market."
The Rebels' chief tactician praised Brian Kelly's stacked defensive back corps in Monday's press conference. He stressed LSU invested heavily in the transfer portal to form the best team possible.
"That’s no secret. Coach (Brian) Kelly’s talked about that, how much money they’ve spent, and it shows," Kiffin said. "Those three guys (defensive backs Mansoor Delane, Tamarcus Cooley and AJ Haulcy) that were heavily recruited and probably the three most expensive portal DBs in the market and they got them all."
Fans reacted on X, with one user sensing Kiffin's envious take on how their SEC rival splashed their fortune in forming one of the best defensive back teams in the nation.
"Sounds like a cry baby. If you want them, go get them. Congrats on landing Sage Ryan though," the fan wrote.
An LSU fan hilariously reacted to Kiffin's statement, describing how financially deprived Ole Miss is compared to his Tigers.
"Poverty," the fan said.
Other fans chimed in on Kiffin's comment, bringing up the acquisition process to secure the commitment of LSU transfer safety Sage Ryan.
Cooley, Haulcy and Delane have contributed heavily to LSU's defense, combining for 41 tackles and three interceptions this season.
Lane Kiffin gives props to LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier's running ability
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin praised the opponent's quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, for his excellent footwork that places him as one of the complete signal-callers in the nation.
Kiffin pointed out Nussmeier's ability to get out of trouble and recalled a play that made him a household name in college football.
"Really quick feet moving around," the Ole Miss coach said. "I mean, he saved the game last year. You know, (Suntarine) Perkins has him to go to, what, fourth-and-24 or something? He gets out of that. That probably would have ended the game. So, he did a phenomenal job saving that game last year, and really great, savvy player."
In four games, Nussmeier has completed 94 of 137 passes for 962 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He's been sacked six times this season, but has a rushing touchdown to his name and ran for 26 yards in one play.
Ole Miss' defense will be hard-pressed to stop Nussmeier and LSU's offensive line from ruining its 4-0 start this season.
The kickoff for the LSU-Ole Miss encounter is set at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday, Sept. 28.
