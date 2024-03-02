After spending four seasons with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, running back Frank Gore Jr. is preparing to transition into the NFL.

The projected last-round pick decided to forgo his final year of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season and declared for the 2024 NFL draft last December.

The son of former NFL RB Frank Gore is excited to make an impression during this year's NFL scouting combine.

While speaking to the press on Friday, he was questioned about whether his aunty would be happy about him being drafted into the NFL. The 21-year-old said she would be ecstatic about his transition into the professional league.

"Yeah, she'll be happy for sure," Gore said.

For context, the former Southern Miss running back's aunty went viral in 2022 for interview-bombing her nephew during a postgame interview after the Golden Eagles' 38-24 win over Rice. Frank Gore had one of the best performances of his collegiate career during that game and set an FBS bowl record with 329 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

While Gore was praising his offensive line during the interview with ESPN, his aunty appeared on screen excited about her nephew's team winning the game. The Miami, Florida native hilariously pushed his aunty away, saying "Auntie Chill" while continuing his interview with the network.

Frank Gore Jr.'s college career

The 5-foot-8 speedster began his collegiate journey with Southern Miss as a true freshman in 2020. In his debut season, Gore recorded 708 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

Gore returned as a key part of the roster in 2021 and played in 12 games for the Golden Eagles. In his second year, he recorded 801 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns for his team. In 2022, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles transitioned into members of the Sun Belt conference from the C-USA conference.

Frank Gore had his best season and played in all 13 games for his team while recording 1,382 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He was named a First-Team-All-Sun Belt for his 2022 season. Gore returned for his fourth year with the Golden Eagles in 2023, putting up 1,036 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games.

He decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and compiled a collegiate career of 4,022 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. It will be interesting to see if he carries on his father's legacy in the NFL after being drafted.

