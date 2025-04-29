Spencer Danielson contract extension: How much will Boise HC make in 2025?

Spencer Danielson agreed to a new deal with the Boise State Broncos. On Tuesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the coach is finalizing a five-year contract extension worth $11 million. He will earn $2 million for the 2025 season, and his salary will increase by $100,000 yearly.

Ad

"Sources: Boise State has finalized a new contract for coach Spencer Danielson, as he agreed to a new five-year deal that essentially doubles his salary to an average of 2.2 million. Danielson led Boise State to the College Football Playoff in his first full season," Thamel tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Danielson started as the defensive coordinator for the Broncos but became the interim coach after the team fired Andy Avalos in November 2023. He led the team to a three-game win streak and was promoted to head coach the following month. His deal was for five years, totaling $6.5 million.

Last season, he led the Broncos to a 12-2 record and was the best team in the Mountain West Conference. The coach had key players like Ashton Jeanty, who had his best year in college football under his leadership. The running back had 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. Danielson's team was also sixth in total yards (6,524) and seventh in total points (522) in the league.

Ad

On Dec. 6, the Broncos earned a spot in the College Football Playoff after defeating the UNLV Rebels in the Mountain West Championship. Jeanty finished the game with 32 carries for 209 yards and one touchdown.

Danielson ended his first full season as coach with a 31-14 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.

Key players in Spencer Danielson's second year as Broncos coach

Spencer Danielson has lost players from last season, including Jeanty, who was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ad

The coach will have Sire Gaines to replace Jeanty as the starting running back. In his freshman year, Gaines was third on the Broncos in rushing yards with 20 carries for 156 yards and one touchdown.

Boise State will also have starting quarterback Maddux Madsen returning for his junior year. Last season, Madsen completed 247 passes for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Danielson aims to lead Boise State to another appearance in the College Football Playoff and prove why he deserves the contract extension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More