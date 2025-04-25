Tom Brady "likes" Raiders drafting Ashton Jeanty with No. 6 pick

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and Tom Brady gave it the silent stamp of approval.

Jeanty, a human highlight reel with ridiculous contact balance and a tough mentality, was announced as a Raider on IG:

“Chuckin’ up the Deuces ✌️ @deuce is a Raider 🏴‍☠️.”

Brady, who owns a 5% stake in the Raiders franchise liked the announcement post. Have a look:

Tom Brady likes Raiders drafting Ashton Jeanty will No. 6 pick [IG/@raiders]

The love from TB12 is warranted. Jeanty put up video game numbers in 2024. He boasted 2,601 rushing yards on 397 touches, 30 total touchdowns, and 100-yard rushing performances in every game. He was the Maxwell Award winner and nearly stole the Heisman from Travis Hunter, who was selected No. 2 by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

At just 5-foot-8, Jeanty might not have the height scouts desire, but his low center of gravity and relentless motor make him a nightmare to tackle. He’s a classic bell-cow back, probably tailor-made for the AFC West grind.

Jeanty’s from Jacksonville, he attended Lone Star High School in Texas and now he’s Raider Nation’s newest hope.

Dane Brugler take on Raiders' newest addition - Ashton Jeanty

The Raiders didn’t just fill a need in their roster; they struck gold with Jeanty on April 24, 2025.

NFL insider Dane Brugler was huge on Jeanty in his "The Beast" draft guide released last week. He labeled Jeanty a “first-round level talent” with one of the best college seasons ever. Jeanty joined Barry Sanders in the 2,600-yard club and forced 151 missed tackles in 2024, 57 more than anyone else in the FBS.

Brugler compared Jeanty’s skill set to LaDainian Tomlinson. He praised Jeanty's contact balance, cut-and-create ability, and explosiveness through the line. Jeanty, Brugler’s No. 3 overall prospect, could be the franchise back Raiders fans have been begging for for years.

