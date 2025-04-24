$48,000,000 All-Pro RB serves reality check for Ashton Jeanty ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Ashton Jeanty is viewed as the No. 1 running back in this year's draft. Last season, he helped the Boise State Broncos to a Mountain West title and the quarterfinals of the 12-team playoffs. Jeanty ended his collegiate journey as the 2024 Heisman runner-up, behind Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

Ad

With a few hours left for the 2025 NFL draft, Ashton Jeanty got a reality check from $48 million All-Pro RB Josh Jacobs. On Wednesday, the Packers star, on The Insiders show, said that Jeanty is going to have an even more challenging second year in the league compared to his rookie campaign.

"The second year is a lot harder than the first," Jacobs said." (TS-22:35 onwards)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Trending

Josh Jacobs explained the reasoning behind his reality check for Ashton Jeanty. He talked about how defenses get accustomed to a certain player after a while, which makes it more difficult to make rushing plays on the field.

"I feel that way because, you know, defenses tend to scheme for you a little bit more. Guys know you a little bit more ... and things like that."

Ad

During his three-season stint with Boise State, the running back rushed for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns. Jeanty was honored as an Unanimous All-American last year.

Jeanty is projected to be a top 10 pick in this year's draft. The Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears are projected to have a keen interest in acquiring the running back.

Former 3x Super Bowl champ labels Ashton Jeanty as a "generational talent"

Retired three-time Super Bowl champ Mark Schlereth heaped praise on the Boise State star. On Tuesday, on the Breakfast Ball Show, Schlereth talked about Ashton Jeanty's draft projections.

Ad

Mark Schlereth labeled Ashton Jeanty as a "generational talent" and highlighted the strengths of his game and his value as a running back.

"I think Jeanty, is just, he's a generational type talent at running back position," Schlereth said. "Great vision, contact, balance, everything you want to talk about when it comes to the running back position.

"But the thing is, the understanding of the game, to me, pops off and where he needs to go. ... The kid is phenomenal."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Jeanty is one of the prospects invited to the NFL draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It will be interesting to see which team acquires the running back in the first round on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.