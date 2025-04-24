Micah Parsons has 4-word complaint on Ashton Jeanty's draft outfit

Ashton Jeanty stylishly arrived to Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft, wearing a dark maroon suit, bowtie, ang glasses that served to hide his on-field dominance. But his choice of footwear may have baffled Micah Parsons.

The Boise State Broncos running back paired his suit and tie with a pair of bejeweled Crocs slippers - a sartorial decision that led the Dallas Cowboys' star pass rusher to react:

"Yooo I started this??"

When asked why he chose Crocs, Jeanty said:

"You can be comfortable and still look fly."

Earlier that day, he had received a message from Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning:

“Just want to say congratulations on fulfilling your dream of reaching the NFL. Listen, you’ve accomplished so many amazing things in your football career already. I just can’t wait to watch your journey continue at the next level. Enjoy this moment. You’ve earned it. All the best!”

Bears reported to be considering trade-up for Ashton Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders are considered the heavy favorites to land Ashton Jeanty, given the paucity of their ground game in the 2024 season that saw them accumulate 1,386 total yards and average 3.6 yards per carry and 79.8 yards per game - all league-worsts. In fact, he raved about his "really good" meeting with the organization in a recent interview for Athlon Sports:

"It does seem like they've got a really good group of coaches. Obviously, Pete Carroll being the head coach. I know his philosophy and how he attacks the game of football. ... It's been a great experience so far meeting with them, but it looks very promising. ... A lot of great people in that building for sure."

But there is at least one team that is angling to beat them to his services - the Chicago Bears. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, general manager Ryan Poles is looking to trade up from No 10 to get the explosively dominant rusher:

Earlier in the week, ESPN's Adam Schefter had written that the Bears were "praying" that Jeanty would slip to 10, then he would be paired with D'Andre Swift in a two-headed ground game attack for new head coach Ben Johnson, who had a similar pairing with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit.

