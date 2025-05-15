Stanford GM Andrew Luck has poetic reaction for unique reference in LA Chargers' 2025 schedule release video

Former NFL star Andrew Luck brought out his poetic side to react to one team's NFL schedule release. The Los Angeles Chargers announced their 2025 schedule with a Minecraft-themed video. In Week 7, Jim Harbaugh and his team take on Luck's former team, the Indianapolis Colts.

Ad

To depict this showdown, the Chargers decided to utilize Andrew Luck in the video. They showcased him flagging off a QB Grand Prix race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Luck expressed his gratitude for being honored in such a way by the Chargers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dearest mother- Word has reached me that the Lighting Men from a region where angels are aplenty honored me in their upcoming campaign proclamation. It seems the bulletin revolved around the news of mines and crafting. Glorious. Please tell the sheep. They will be elated-Andrew." Luck wrote in the tweet.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former quarterback spent seven seasons in the league playing for the Indianapolis Colts. They drafted him out of Stanford as the first overall pick of the 2012 NFL draft. Luck appeared in 86 games for the team while recording 23,671 yards and 171 TDs passing.

He retired at the age of 29, citing his injury concerns as the main reason behind the decision. Andrew Luck then returned to his alma mater and took over as the general manager in 2024.

Ad

Andrew Luck reflects on the factors leading to his decision to play for Stanford

On March 23, Andrew Luck had an interview with 'The SFNiners'. During this interaction, the former quarterback reflected on what led him to play for the Cardinal at the collegiate level.

Luck stated that he joined the program because of its rich quarterback history. He also stated that it helped him prepare properly for his career in the NFL.

Ad

"What's so intriguing to me about Stanford, and what I know I think we are and continue and to can be better as is like I want to come to Stanford if Jim Plunkett came here, John Elway came here, and I came in and learned about Frankie Albert, and others........There's a quarterback history here." (TS-13:55 onwards)

Ad

"I knew I would come here and develop if I was good enough. That I had a chance to be an NFL quarterback playing at the highest level of college football." (TS- 14:15 onwards)

The Cardinal finished as the second-worst team in the ACC in 2024 with a disappointing 3-9 campaign. It will be interesting to see how they perform this year with Luck as their new GM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More