Nebraska is finalizing a six-year deal to appoint Washington's athletic director, Troy Dannen, according to ESPN sources. This move comes swiftly after the departure of Trev Alberts to Texas A&M.

A fan quipped on X (formerly Twitter), comparing Dannen's brief tenure at Washington to Kadyn Proctor's short-lived stint at Iowa, stating:

"Stayed at Washington about as long as Kadyn Proctor stayed at Iowa."

Meanwhile, Proctor, a former five-star recruit, is departing Iowa after two months, likely returning to Alabama. Dannen's arrival in Washington in October precipitated significant changes, including replacing the football coach and firing the basketball coach.

Troy Dannen has a strong track re­cord. He did well managing at Tulane. Notably, he­ turned around the football team. The­ team beat USC in the Cotton Bowl. The­y had a great 23-5 record the past two ye­ars. Dannen enabled consiste­nt bowl games in the last six seasons.

Nebraska's interim president, Chris Kabourek, spearheaded the swift hiring process following Alberts' unexpected exit. Dannen's experience and his existing relationship with Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, forged during their time in the American Athletic Conference, are expected to foster a fruitful partnership as Rhule embarks on his second season in Lincoln.

Nebraska appoints Troy Dannen: Strategic move for athletic leadership

Nebraska officials have strategically prioritized the appointment of Troy Dannen as the new athletic director, highlighting his Midwest ties and extensive football background.

Dannen has spe­nt time on several important NCAA groups. The­se include the football ove­rsight, competition and transformation committees. He­'s also been involved with Big Te­n meetings. This gives Dannen a gre­at understanding of how college sports work be­hind the scenes.

With eight years as athletic director at Northern Iowa and subsequent tenure at Tulane since 2015, Troy Dannen brings a wealth of leadership experience to Nebraska. A source told ESPN about the decision, emphasizing Dannen's alignment with the state's ethos.

"He's an Iowa guy who understands the values of Nebraska. He's also a sitting athletic director who understands the Big Ten and doesn't need to get caught up in the Big Ten."

Nebraska's pursuit of Troy Dannen underscores a commitment to revitalizing its athletic program, particularly in football, where the university has struggled in recent years. Officials believe Dannen's comprehensive experience will complement Rhule's efforts to elevate the football program's national standing.

"He doesn't have to get caught up to speed. He's been on the football oversight committee. He's a power player in college athletics," a school source told ESPN

With Nebraska poised for a new chapter under Dannen's leadership, expectations are high for his strategic guidance to propel the university's athletic endeavors to new heights.