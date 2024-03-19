Insider notes from 2024 Northern Iowa, Fresno State and Troy Pro Days: Carlton Johnson scorches the turf, Kimani Vidal impresses

Today’s busy pro day schedule has finally come to an end. There was one final Combine snub to touch on as well as several performers from Indianapolis who stood out.

2024 Northern Iowa Pro Day

Earlier Monday, I wrote on the pro days of two combine snubs I’ve previously mentioned, offensive tackle Travis Glover and cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers. A third highly rated snub of Indianapolis, defensive tackle Khristian Boyd, was scheduled to work out Monday as well. I say scheduled, as Boyd hurt his hamstring during training last week and was relegated to participating solely in the bench press Monday.

Yet like his three days of Shrine Bowl practice, Boyd stood out on the bench, completing 38 reps (arm length 31 7/8 inches). The hopes are Boyd can coordinate with Cooper DeJean of Iowa, who is working out on April 15, and perform for scouts at that time.

Despite advance notice that Boyd would not be doing anything other than the bench press, the New England Patriots had a defensive line coach on hand while the Cincinnati Bengals sent an assistant defensive coach.

Presently, Boyd has 15 official visits over the next month, the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers among them.

2024 Fresno State Pro Day

Cornerback Carlton Johnson lit up his pro-day workout with times that ranged between 4.27 and 4.35 seconds in the 40. He touched 30 inches in the vertical jump and 9-foot-11 in the broad. Johnson did tweak his hamstring during the three-cone, but he completed position drills, which were run by the Green Bay Packers. Johnson tipped the scales at 175 pounds, two pounds heavier than his combined weight. The cornerback did not participate in any testing in Indianapolis due to a hamstring issue.

Linebacker Levelle Bailey, who participated in the Shrine Bowl, timed 4.73 seconds in the 40, 4.34 seconds in the short shuttle and 7.23 seconds in the three-cone. His 40 mark was one-tenth faster than scouts expected. His other marks included a vertical jump of 31.5 inches and 16 reps on the bench press.

2024 Troy Pro Day

The two-dozen teams who were on hand for Georgia State pro day made the trip west for the Troy workout, a team that has several draftable players and two PFAs.

Linebacker Richard Jibunor, a Shrine Bowl participant, hit 35 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-4 in the broad jump and completed 25 reps on the bench press. He did a variety of pass-rush and coverage drills. Despite taking a backseat to teammate Javon Solomon, Jibunor is a terrific prospect and was a disruptive force on the college field, totaling 39 TFLs and 25.5 sacks the past three seasons. The Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars have shown a lot of interest in Jibunor.

On his behalf, Solomon looked cut, explosive and very quick. He also attacked the drills, as he attacks opponents on the field, and scouts gave him high grades for his performance Monday.

I’m told the New York Jets ran the position drills at Troy for Jibunor and Solomon.

Underrated cornerback Reddy Steward had a good day as well. The Hula Bowl participant timed as fast as 4.45 seconds in the 40 and then looked good in drills. The drills were run by Jamie Moore of the Indianapolis Colts.

Running back Kimani Vidal had a solid day catching the ball. The Senior Bowl and Combine participant stood on his numbers from Indianapolis but looked good running routes and displayed soft hands. Scouts on hand were impressed with his pass catching skills, especially considering it was a skill Troy rarely required of Vidal in the Troy offense.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts have all shown interest in Vidal and spent time with him today.