Stephen A. Smith picks Deion Sanders over Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Brian Kelly, and Lincoln Riley for changing the face of college football 

TV personality Stephen A. Smith has hailed Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders as the face of college football.

Sanders surprised some when it was announced he was hired by Colorado to be their head coach. He came in and immediately made it clear that he was going to add multiple players from the transfer portal to turn this program around.

After doing just that, Deion Sanders' Buffaloes beat TCU on the road in a big upset in Week 1. Colorado followed that up with a win over Nebraska in their home opener.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In Week 3, the Buffaloes were hosting Colorado State and College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff, The Pat McAfee Show, First Take, and 60 Minutes, all broadcast from Boulder, Colorado.

According to Stephen A. Smith, Deion Sanders is the new face of college football. He said;

"What he(Deion Sanders) has done to change the culture in that city is, changed the face of college football. We haven't talked about Nick Saban and Kirby Smart and those boys, Brian Kelly or Chip Kelly we haven't talked about them that much. Lincoln Riley, we haven't talked about them much. But we talked about Primetime."

"He's been the story can they got their work cut out for them when they go against USC because the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is coming to town to go up against Shedeur Sanders, I'm telling you right now that's the battle we all have this weekend because that's what we must-see TV. That is going to be a sensational situation and I think about his greatness, I'm not just talking about as a leader as a man as a football mind as a talent evaluate the opportunities."

There's no question Sanders is the biggest story in college football, but if he's going to remain that way, Colorado will need to keep on winning.

The Colorado Buffaloes' schedule now getting harder

Colorado is set for its hardest game of the season this weekend as the Buffaloes head to Oregon to play the Ducks. After that, Colorado will host Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans.

The Buffaloes are massive underdogs against Oregon and will likely be big underdogs against USC as well. Those games also come at a time when star player Travis Hunter is injured and will be out for a few weeks.

Colorado still has to play UCLA, Oregon State, Washington State, and Utah this season as well.

Poll : Do you think Deion Sanders is the face of college football? Yes No 0 votes