Loreal Sarkisian, Steve Sarkisian's wife, is enjoying the Sugar Bowl fever. Texas will face the No.2 Washington Huskies at the Super Dome stadium in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

Loreal has enjoyed the Sugar Bowl's festivities, especially the Sugar Bowl Parade. She helped people set up for the parade and gave goodies to fans at the parade.

However, Loreal Sarkisian has shifted her attention to the game. She posted a story on Instagram, hyping the Texas Longhorns. An avid supported of the Longhorns, she captioned her post,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"It's Game Day! Let's go!"

Screenshot via Instagram (@lorealsarkisian)

Also read: Sugar Bowl: WATCH: Steve Sarkasian's wife Loreal Sarkisian shares exciting snippets from Sugar Bowl Parade

How is Loreal Sarkisian connected to Givenchy?

Loreal Sarkisian is the wife of Steve Sarkisian and a prominent fashion influencer. A few months back, she exclusively collaborated with luxury brand Givenchy.

The Givenchy Fashion Week was held at the end of September 2023, and it pushed Loreal Sarkisian to fly to Paris to witness the spectacle.

Known for her impeccable sense of style, Sarkisian shared glimpses of her Parisian adventure on social media. She effortlessly blended with the elite fashion crowd. It was not merely a leisure trip for her.

Expand Tweet

Just 15 days after her Givenchy-front-row experience, Sarkisian made a surprising announcement on Instagram. She revealed she was collaborating with Givenchy in a deal valued at $2 billion.

This collaboration marks a historic first for Givenchy, opening doors for full-scale production and recreation of a collection, an exclusive privilege for Sarkisian.

In an Instagram story, she revealed the intricate details of the deal, shedding light on her pivotal role:

"I picked the models … they approved them. I told them my vision … they brought it to life. I curated the looks … they approved all of them. I made history yesterday."

Screenshot via Instagram (@lorealsarkisian)

With her Givenchy connection, Loreal is blending the worlds of football and high fashion.

Also read: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian drops a hint about her upcoming outfit, wearing $7750 worth of accessories ft. Air Jordan, Chanel and more