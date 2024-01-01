WATCH: Steve Sarkasian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shares exciting snippets from Sugar Bowl Parade

Steve Sarkasian’s wife, Loreal Sarkisian, enjoyed the Sugar Bowl parade in New Orleans. Loreal attended the game between the No. 2 Washington Huskies and the No. 3 Texas Longhorns as she shared exciting snippets of the Sugar Bowl parade around Jackson Square.

On Instagram, Loreal Sarkisian posted a picture of herself rocking a tan leather jacket with white pants and sunglasses as she handed out goodies and bead garlands to fans attending the parade.

A tradition on New Year's Eve, the Sugar Bowl features bands, floats, and other entertainment avenues. It starts around 2.30 p.m. at the intersection of Decatur Street and Elysian Fields Avenue.

The parade makes its way along the Mississippi River as it passes the Old US Mint, Cafe Du Monde, and Jackson Square before ending at Canal Street.

Loreal Sarkisian wants to charge during Sugar Bowl

In a lighthearted social media moment, Steve Sarkisian's wife playfully expressed her desire to join the action during the upcoming Sugar Bowl against the Washington Huskies. Loreal was responding to a quote that Texas HC Steve Sarkisian shared with his players:

“ALL GAS. NO BRAKES.”

Loreal jokingly posted on her Instagram story, saying, “Put me in coach” with a laughing emoji, and tagged her husband.

Screenshot via Instagram (@lorealsarkisian)

The Longhorns, who finished third in the country, will face the undefeated Washington Huskies in the playoff semi-finals on New Year's Day. Despite a successful season, the Longhorns' only defeat came in a rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Hopes would be high for Steve Sarkisian, who’s counting on star quarterback Quinn Ewers. The 20-year-old had an impressive 2023 college football season with 3,161 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Facing the undefeated Huskies, Texas anticipates a tough challenge from a team that secured a Pac-12 championship title by defeating the Oregon Ducks.

As the Sugar Bowl approaches on January 1 at the Caesar Superdome with a kickoff at 7:45 pm, college football fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between these powerhouse teams, setting the stage for an exciting start to the new year.