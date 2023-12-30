WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian preps for All-State Sugar Bowl parade: “Getting ready for the second line"

The Sugar Bowl between the No.2 Washington Huskies and the No.3 Texas Longhorns is gaining steam.with preparations for the All-State Sugar Bowl parade in full swing.

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, couldn't help but enjoy the atmosphere around Jackson Square in New Orleans. Loreal posted a story on Instagram about her engaging in preparing props for the parade. She captioned her story,

"Getting ready for the second line"

The Sugar Bowl parade is organized on New Year's Eve. Bands, floats, and other modes of entertainment will be part of the festivities. Starting at 2.30 p.m., the All-State Sugar Bowl parade will commence from Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street.

Moving on towards the French Quarter with the Mississippi River on its side, the parade will pass Old US Mint, Cafe Du Monde, and Jackson Square before ending at Canal Street.

Loreal Sarkisian is pumped up for the Sugar Bowl

As the Texas Longhorns gear up for the Sugar Bowl clash against the Washington Huskies, head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, adds a touch of humor to the anticipation.

Taking to social media, Loreal playfully expressed her enthusiasm, jokingly requesting to be thrown into the game alongside the players her husband coaches. In an Instagram story, she tagged Steve Sarkisian and humorously captioned it,

"Put me in, coach"

The story by Loreal Sarkisian featured the Longhorns logo and an inspiring quote -

"All gas, no breaks"

Screenshot via Instagram (@lorealsarkisian)

The Texas Longhorns are set to face the undefeated Huskies in the playoff semi-final. The Longhorns, ranking third in the CFP committee's final rankings, have had an outstanding season. Their only defeat was a rivalry loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Steve Sarkisian will be expecting another stellar outing by standout quarterback, Quinn Ewers, who amassed 3,161 passing yards and 21 touchdowns in the 2023 season.

As Texas aims to continue its impressive form, it faces a formidable opponent in Washington. The Huskies are undefeated in all 13 games, including a Pac-12 championship title win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Sugar Bowl, set for January 1 at the Caesar Superdome with a kickoff at 7:45 pm, promises an exciting clash between two powerhouse teams.

