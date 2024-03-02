After Nick Saban retired, many people speculated that Steve Sarkisian would take over as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, Kalen DeBoer got the job instead, and Sarkisian stayed with the Texas Longhorns after getting a lucrative contract extension.

In a recent podcast appearance, Sarkisian opened up about why he skipped going to Tuscaloosa to replace the seven-time national champion. For him, all the speculation around his name wasn't based in reality.

Here is why the Texas Longhorns' head coach, Steve Sarkisian, had no reason to relocate to Tuscaloosa to take over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“The speculation in the outside world was probably just that. We were in the process of developing and getting my new contract here done. And I think we’re on the cusp of doing some really special things here at the University of Texas. So, you know, unfortunate but no, that was not really a reality,” Sarkisian told Keyshawn Johnson on ‘All Facts No Breaks’.

Going into the fourth year of the job in Austin, the 49-year-old is among the biggest coaching names in college football. He has transformed the team into a championship contender in only three seasons. With the Longhorns joining the SEC next season, he will have a shot at telling Alabama what they could have gotten if he was available at Coach Saban's retirement.

A look at Steve Sarkisian's record with the Texas Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian was Nick Saban's offensive coordinator when the legendary head coach won his last national title with Alabama in 2020. He took over the Longhorns the following year, replacing Tom Herman at the helm in Austin. Since then, the Texas football program has been on the up.

Sarkisian has led the Longhorns to 25 victories in 39 games as their head coach. Since 2021, they have suffered 14 defeats, half of which occurred in his debut season in Austin. The team had a remarkable run in 2023, finishing third in the CFP rankings and coming close to playing for the national championship.

Their dream ended with a loss to Washington Huskies, coached by Kalen DeBoer, in the Sugar Bowl. DeBoer later became the successor of coach Saban at Alabama.

