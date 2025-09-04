"Steve Sarkisian was conservative": Jordan Rodgers shares unfiltered thoughs on Arch Manning following Texas' defeat to Ohio State

Arch Manning did not have the debut he was hoping for with the Texas Longhorns. In their season opener, the quarterback could only complete 17 of 30 passes attempted for 170 yards and one touchdown as Steve Sarkisian's team suffered a 14-7 loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ad

On ESPN's 'Get Up,' Jordan Rodgers spoke about Arch Manning's underwhelming season opener performance for Texas. This comes a few days after he expressed his skepticism about the hype surrounding the quarterback.

"But heres' the thing, like I don't want to take a victory lap on Arch because it's just something that I expected," Jordan said on Wednesday (TS-0:50). "This kid is going to be really good going down the road. I think we saw flashes of what we saw last year. I think his mechanics were a little all over the place, feet were a little all over the place.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Gotta give a lot of credit to Matt Patricia. The defensive plan ( for Ohio State) was amazing. It's wasn't the pressure. It wasn't the blitzes. He only blitzed on four of 34 dropbacks for Arch. It was some of the mechanical issues, facing an elite defense for the first time that's showing you things you weren't ready for. Everything was moving a little too fast for Arch. And that's why you saw those innacuracies.

Ad

"Now I will for a second push back against the narrative that Sark was conservative. I think he did exactly what he had to. ... Kid's going to be good. He just needs to develop. He's going to win like his uncles win."

Ad

Last season, Arch Manning put up 939 yards and nine TDs passing with four rushing touchdowns as the backup to Quinn Ewers.

Arch Manning looking to rebound in Week 2 after a disappointing performance against Ohio State

The Texas quarterback is not sulking over how things played out during his season opener against the 2024 national champions.

According to reporter Anward Richardson, Arch Manning is already set on improving in Week 2 against San Jose State.

Ad

"I think it was a long 24 hours, but I think I got it all out of the way. Watched the tape with everyone this morning-the good, the bad, the ugly- and then now we're full on to San Jose State- I guess after this media (session) and we stop talking about it," Arch said as per Richardson's tweet.

The Longhorns take on the Spartans on Sept. 6. It will be broadcast on ABC at noon ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.