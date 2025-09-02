"He will be exclusively scouting Arch Manning": NFL fans react as Saints hire ex-Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff as a consultant 

The New Orleans Saints added veteran NFL executive Thomas Dimitroff as a consultant. Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis announced the news on Tuesday.

"Source: The Saints have hired ex-Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff as a consultant," NFL analyst Albert Breer wrote on X. "Dimitroff spent 3-plus years as SumerSports CEO before leaving the company in April, and was with New Orleans thru camp. He'll help GM Mickey Loomis in all facets. Team will announce the hire soon."

Some fans suggested lightheartedly that the franchise seeks to scout Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, the grandson of the Saints legend Archie Manning.

"Rumor has it he will be exclusively scouting Arch Manning ;)" a user wrote.

Other fans were critical of Loomis and wondered what it meant for the future.

"Loomis has to be one of luckiest guy around- his owner is clueless and makes no decisions and his career was made entirely by Sean Payton. And when he finally takes his millions and goes away NO will be left with the worst team in NFL- thanks," a fan said.

"Just admit Loomis needs to go and make it happen. 🙄" read another comment.

"That's an intriguing development, particularly since GM Mickey Loomis is pushing 70. I wonder if this is the start of a transition?" a fan wondered.

A Saints fan pointed out the Falcons' own struggles under Terry Fontenot, who left the New Orleans front office for Atlanta in 2021.

"Falcons fans laughing in the quotes like they ain’t take Terry Fontenot from us and haven’t done jack sh*t since 😭," the user said.

Dimitroff, 59, brings nearly three decades of league experience, including 13 seasons as the Atlanta Falcons general manager. From 2008-20, he guided the Falcons to six playoff appearances and a trip to Super Bowl LI. He was twice named NFL Executive of the Year, in 2008 and 2010.

Saints under pressure to deliver in 2025

The Saints enter 2025 with a win-now approach despite talk of rebuilding. Success will depend on key players stepping up.

Running back Alvin Kamara is expected to shoulder a heavy load and provide stability for rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler. Wide receiver Chris Olave has to bounce back from an injury-shortened season and show he can be a consistent top target.

On defense, cornerback Alontae Taylor steps into a leadership role in the secondary, while edge rusher Chase Young faces high expectations after signing a three-year, $51 million contract.

