Steve Sarkisian makes his stance clear on Quinn Ewers’ decision to declare for the NFL draft 2025

Steve Sarkisian has reacted to quarterback Quinn Ewers' declaration for the 2025 NFL draft. On Wednesday, Ewers announced in a highlight video of his career on X/Twitter and Instagram that he has decided to leave the No. 5 Texas Longhorns after three seasons to play in the NFL.

"These past three years have been the best years I could have imagined. The relationships I've built between coaches and teammates will last forever. I'm truly thankful for the opportunity to play football in my home state at the best university in the world. With prayer and careful consideration, I'm officially declaring for the NFL draft," Ewers said in the video (Timestamp: 0:16).

Ewers ended his college career with 737 completed passes for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns. Sarkisian reacted to his starting quarterback's departure from the team by reposting Ewers' announcement on his Instagram story. The Longhorns coach hasn't commented officially on Ewers' decision or who will be the team's starting quarterback next season.

Steve Sarkisian's team loss in the Cotton Bowl

The Texas Longhorns (13-3, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) played their final game of the season on Friday in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The team lost 28-14 in their home state to the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-2, 7-2 Big Ten).

Both teams were tied 14-14 heading into the fourth quarter. With 7:02 minutes left in the game, Ohio State scored 14 points to defeat Sarkisian's team and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship. Ewers finished his final college game by completing 23 of 39 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buckeyes will play the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-1) in the championship game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Sarkisian will try to regroup and prepare the players left on his roster for the next season.

Texas Longhorns roster changes after the 2024 season

The Texas Longhorns' roster has changed, with players like Quinn Ewers entering the 2025 NFL draft and others transferring to new teams. One of the notable players who has declared for the upcoming draft is wide receiver Isaiah Bond. Although he struggled this season, he contributed to the team's offense with 34 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns.

Sarkisian still has key players on his roster for next season, including quarterback Arch Manning. Fans expect Manning to be the team's next starter and requested that he start over Ewers during the 2024 season.

Texas will try to have another successful season with the hopes of getting to the national championship next year.

