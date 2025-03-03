Steve Sarkisian's coaching staff takes shape as Texas set to hire West Virginia head coach: Report

The Texas Longhorns reportedly want to hire Neal Brown for the 2025 season. Coach Steve Sarkisian hopes to lead the Longhorns to another College Football Playoff appearance after losing 28-14 to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Jan. 10 in the semifinals.

On Monday, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that the West Virginia Mountaineers coach is set to join Sarkisian's staff via X (formerly Twitter).

"Texas is targeting former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown for a role on its staff, sources tell @CBSSports/@247Sports," Zenitz wrote.

Brown wrapped up his sixth season with West Virginia, leading the team to a 6-6 record. The previous year, he led the program to a 9-4 record and defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Mayo Bowl on Dec. 27, 2023.

Brown's last game with the Mountaineers was a 52-15 blowout loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Nov. 30. West Virginia fired him on Dec. 1 and had the team's offensive coordinator, Chad Scott, serve as the interim coach.

On Dec. 17, the Mountaineers finished the 2024 season in a close 42-37 defeat to the Memphis Tigers in the Frisco Bowl.

Quarterback Garrett Greene played well despite the team's loss. He completed 29 of 40 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Greene also had eight carries for 96 yards and one touchdown. However, he threw an interception pass with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter to end the game.

Brown ended his tenure with West Virginia with a 37-35 record. If he joins Texas, his coaching experience could be valuable to Sarkisian's staff. Brown will also be reunited with Scott, who accepted a running back coach position with the Longhorns.

Texas Longhorns staff changes during the offseason

The reported decision to hire Neal Brown comes as Steve Sarkisian had several coaches leave during the offseason. One of the coaches who left the team is running back coach Tashard Choice.

Choice will be the Detroit Lions' running back coach for the upcoming season. He contributed to the program's running offense, which finished with the third-most rushing yards in the Southeastern Conference (2,540).

Another Texas staff member who left the team is former defensive back coach Terry Joseph. He played a key role in helping the Longhorns' defense become among the best in the SEC, including the program having the fewest total yards allowed per game (283.7).

On Feb. 24, NFL reporter Anwar Richardson reported that Joseph is set to join the New Orleans Saints as their new defensive coordinator.

The Longhorns hope the staff changes won't affect their ability to compete for a playoff appearance next season.

