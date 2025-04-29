Steve Sarkisian's daughter Taylor drops warm carousel of Stagecoach festival bash via latest IG post

Steve Sarkisian had a thrilling week filled with pressure and excitement. Apart from his 2025 campaign preparations, he was also invested in his players getting drafted in this year's draft. The Texas Longhorns had 12 players taken across the seven rounds of the draft, with Kelvin Banks Jr. going No. 9 to the New Orleans Saints.
While Steve Sarkisian was busy with football, his daughter, Taylor, was on her own adventure. She was present at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival, held from April 25 to 27 in Indio, California.
On Instagram, Taylor Sarkisian shared snippets of her time at the festival. The series of photos included posing with her friends, with whom she had attended the festival. One photo showcased a memorable moment with fireworks lighting up the sky, while another showed her enjoying a set from DJ and music producer Diplo.
Taylor Sarkisian accompanied the post with a one-word caption, capturing the essence of the Stagecoach festival.
"Stage!!," Taylor wrote.
Taylor is the youngest daughter of Steve Sarkisian and his first wife, Stephanie. They had got married in 1997 before divorcing in 2015. Unlike her older siblings, Taylor likes to enjoy a relatively private life, steering clear of the spotlight.
Taylor's elder brother, Brady, plays football under his dad with the Texas Longhorns. He joined the program in 2023 and is gearing up for his third stint with the team.
Steve Sarkisian welcomes first child with second wife, Loreal Sarkisian
After his divorce from Stephanie, Steve got married to Loreal in 2020. Just a few weeks before the draft, the couple announced a major milestone in their personal lives.
Loreal announced on Instagram that she and her husband welcomed their first child together. The post included photos from her maternity shoot. She announced giving birth to a boy and is excited to begin her motherhood journey with Steve Sarkisian.
"He's arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude! Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy," Loreal wrote.
Steve and Lorean went through a rough patch in their marriage last year, leading to divorce, before reconciling to begin a new journey with their first-born.
