Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal clarifies misunderstanding around her pregnancy status

Steve Sarkisian had a busy campaign with the Texas Longhorns last year. In their SEC debut, he led the program to a title game while also making it to the semifinals of the 12-team playoffs. This offseason, the head coach took a step into a new chapter of his personal life as well with his wife Loreal. Earlier this month, she announced the birth of their first child together.

On Thursday, Steve Sarkisian's wife shared a story on Instagram flaunting her baby bump. The black and white snippet showed her in a black maternity dress with a caption talking about her baby hump.

"Hump Day!....missing mine already!"

Loreal's Instagram story

In another story, she clarified the confusion surrounding her pregnancy, stating that the couple had already welcomed their son into this world.

"Ok sooo some of you have misunderstood! Our son has been born already!!! I repeat 'He's arrived'!!" Loreal wrote.

Loreal's Instagram story

Steve Sarkisian and his wife almost parted ways last year. In July 2024, they announced the intention of filing for divorce and calling it quits, citing the lack of time due to professional reasons as the factor behind their dying marriage.

"After many heartfelt coversations, we have decided to amicably part ways and jointly fiel for divorce," the statement read. "We aim to remain the best of friends and are incredibly greateful for the love and support we have shared throughout our journey together."

"Our commitments to our respective career made it difficult to prioritize time for each other and this step will provide us with the necessary time and space professionally while continuing to support each other personally."

Expand Tweet

Despite the announcement, Loreal made several appearances alongside Steve Sarkisian throughout the Longhorns' 2024 campaign.

Steve Sarkisian and his wife introduce their firstborn to the world

Loreal Sarkisian kept the news of her pregnancy private for the longest time. As she further explained on her Instagram stories, Loreal avoided drawing any attention thanks to her fashionable outfits and limited public appearances.

Late last week, Loreal Sarkisian shared a post on Instagram revealing the birth of their firstborn. She shared several snippets of her bump while posing with Sarkisian in one of them.

She accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption talking about the joy of celebrating the birth of her son.

"He's arrived, and our hearts are full of love and gratitude! Embracing these first day's quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy." Loreal wrote.

Steve Sarkisian also shares three children with her first wife, Stephanie. They divorced back in 2015 before tying the knot with Loreal in 2020.

