Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian flexes her gracious look in black suit and white top: "Walking in rooms like God sent me"

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 02, 2025 16:42 GMT
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, has continued to steal the headlines this season with her stylish outfits during Longhorns game days. Loreal has continued her game day series, including her son, whom she gave birth to in April.

On Thursday, Loreal posted a reel on Instagram of herself attending various shows during the Paris Fashion Week. Loreal, who was in a black suit and a white top also posted pictures on her story of herself as a guest of the Stella McCartney fashion house and captioned the post:

"Walking in rooms like God sent me✨XOLO #stellamacartney#parisfashionweek#fashionweek."
For a long time, Loreal Sarkisian, who has been dubbed "the first lady of Texas," has always posted pictures on Instagram of herself attending the various luxurious fashion weeks all over Europe.

How Loreal Sarkisian used fashion to hide baby bump

In July last year, Steve and Loreal Sarkisian both posted messages on various social media platforms announcing their separation and pending divorce. The couple reconciled and Loreal continued to support the Longhorns during the Cotton Bowl loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football playoffs.

Despite posting pictures of herself in stylish outfits, fans did not have a clue that the popular Loreal was pregnant and there was shock when she announced the birth of her baby in April.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Loreal revealed how she kept the news of her pregnancy from fans using fashion.

"Some of you have also been inquiring about what I wore during pregnancy and what my style was like... If you followed me during last football season and just during the Fall in general, that was pretty much my style lol! I stayed true to me but added more of a "boyfriend" element at times," Loreal Sarkisian said.
"I wanted to show more versatility at some point but I was actually put on bedrest right when I started showing showing and had to stay on bedrest until delivery. Making my trip to Paris in January the last for a while at the time...hence I didn't attend any Fashion weeks 😩 *I snuck in a tiny tiny maternity shoot but nothing too too crazy because I couldn't be on my feet long."
Loreal&#039;s IG stories
Loreal Sarkisian added a further note addressing fans' questions about hiding her pregnancy before giving birth in April.

..and please note I did not "hide" anything! One I was hardly showing! But also, it was a very personal time, a very special time, and a very much our business type of time! Love yall though 🫶🏾🤍😘,” Loreal wrote.

Loreal Sarkisian has since revived her Game Day Fits theme during the 2025 college football season and has not missed a beat in her bid to educate fans on suitable outfits for games.

