Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian gives closer look at her game day fit in blue mini top and vibrant brown pants via IG dump

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, missed the Longhorns' dismal loss to the Florida Gators in Week 6 of college football action due to her attendance at Paris Fashion Week, which she documented extensively on Instagram. Loreal was back in time for the Longhorns' crucial 23-6 win against Red River rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 7 action. She posted a photo dump on Instagram of her outfit for the Red River rivalry, featuring a blue mini top and brown pants. The post also included pictures of herself on the Cotton Bowl field before the game. Loreal captioned the post:"Happy Game Day 🤘🏽." Loreal Sarkisian has been absent for the Longhorns' two losses this season, to the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Florida Gators. Her return also heralded Steve Sarkisian's most dominant win of the season against the No. 6 Sooners, who had welcomed back injured quarterback John Mateer for the rivalry clash. Loreal Sarkisian celebrates birthday in styleAfter returning from the Paris Fashion Week, Loreal Sarkisian celebrated her fortieth birthday in style, posting pictures of herself on Instagram on Sunday in a chic black dress while holding balloons. She captioned the picture dump:"Happy Birthday to me! 🎉💫 I'm overflowing with gratitude today as I thank the Lord for blessing me with another year of life. It's been a journey of growth, learning, and resilience, and I am in awe of the woman He's shaping me to be. Not every day is easy, but each one is a precious gift full of love, lessons, and joy. "As I step into my 40s, I carry with me a heart full of love, grace, and gratitude for the people, experiences, and blessings that have made me who I am today. Here's to embracing every moment, living fully, and trusting the journey ahead. Cheers to 40! 🤍"Loreal Sarkisian got married to Steve Sarkisian in 2020 and she carved a niche for herself among college football fans for her stylish game day outfits and fashion advice. She was dubbed "The first lady of Texas" due to her inventive outfits while attending her husband's games. Last year in July, she announced her separation from the Texas coach on various social media platforms, but during their impending divorce, the couple reconciled. In April this year, the couple welcomed their first child together and Loreal has been back on social media with her much-anticipated game day fits.