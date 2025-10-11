Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian turns heads in vibrant look with full length brown jacket and glamourous heels

Steve Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal Sarkisian, wore an elegant outfit for an interview on the day of Texas’ game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Wearing a full-length brown jacket paired with white heeled boots, Loreal sat down with Dia Wall, talking fashion on Saturday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteve and Loreal Sarkisian likely met while working at the University of Southern California. Steve was the football coach there from 2013 to 2015, and Loreal was an assistant coach for the USC track and field team starting in 2012. They got married in 2020.In July 2024, Steve and Loreal announced plans to divorce, saying their busy careers made it hard to spend enough time together. However, they have since reconciled and welcomed their first child, a son named Amays, in April.Meanwhile, Loreal, a talented fashion stylist, always travels for games whenever she can, unless she’s working with various fashion brands across the country.Also Read: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian flexes her gracious look in black suit and white top: &quot;Walking in rooms like God sent me&quot;French luxury fashion house dressed Loreal Sarkisian in archived pieceLoreal Sarkisian recently returned from Paris Fashion Week, which caused her to miss Texas' last game against the Florida Gators. She had been working with the prestigious French luxury fashion house Balmain, founded in 1945. To celebrate Balmain’s 80th anniversary, Loreal was honored to wear one of their archived pieces from the brand’s very first collection, the “New French Style” in 1946.She shared several pictures of the look, a two-piece black and grey set, on her Instagram and also wrote:“Being selected to wear one of their archived pieces to celebrate this milestone felt surreal, a true full circle fashion moment. … Honored to pay homage to a brand that continues to inspire how I see beauty, strength and craftsmanship in fashion.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs for the upcoming game against Oklahoma, this one is critical for the Longhorns, as losing would mean losing their hopes at the College Football Playoffs.Also Read: Amid Steve Sarkisian firing rumors, disappointed Stephen A. Smith issues stern analysis of Texas HC: &quot;He has not lived up to the billing&quot;