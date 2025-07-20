Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal, sets fitness goals for pregnant women while flexing personal achievement in stylish fit

Steve Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal, welcomed their first child together in April. Three months later, she is already helping women reach their fitness goals post-pregnancy.On Saturday, Loreal Sarkisian shared a post on Instagram. In the video, she spoke about how every woman has the desire to fit into a piece of attire that they flaunted before pregnancy.&quot;So everyone has that piece in their closet that they are dying to get back into,&quot; Loreal said. &quot;Because maybe they were pregnant, maybe they just gained some weight... Like you can't fit into it anymore and you are desperate to get back into it.&quot;I have a piece,&quot; Loreal says while flaunting a pair of blue jeans. &quot;They were my fast favorite but then I got pregnant and I could not close them. But now... I love how it looks....&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the caption, Steve Sarkisian's wife urged her fans not to give up and to take one step at a time to achieve their fitness goals. Even if the road ahead is challenging, she believes that perseverance is the key to success.Loreal had kept her pregnancy out of the spotlight. In April, they announced the birth of their son through a heartwarming post.&quot;He's arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude! Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast season, Steve Sarkisian led the Texas Longhorns during their debut as members of the SEC conference. They finished with a 13-3 record and qualified for the 12-team playoffs. Unfortunately, the Longhorns were defeated by Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl semifinal game.Steve Sarkisian's wife opens up about the power of disciplineWhile Steve Sarkisian focuses on his college coaching career, his wife Loreal is making a name in the fashion industry.Earlier this month, she gave fans a sneak peek into her life of fashion. Loreal accompanied the post with a caption preaching about the importance of discipline.&quot;There's power in showing up, even when no one's watching. Keep doing what you love, and watch how your reality starts to reflect your dreams. XOLO,&quot; Loreal wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs Steve Sarkisian gears up for year two in the SEC with the Longhorns, fans can expect to see his wife and his son cheering him on from the sidelines.