"Still his favorite headache": Michael Vick's wife Kijafa shows love to Hall of Famer with cheerful anniversary post

Married since 2012, Michael Vick and his wife, Kijafa, marked their 13th wedding anniversary this week with heartfelt posts and a glimpse into Vick’s lively birthday bash. Vick, who turned 45 on June 26, threw a white-themed party surrounded by family, friends and familiar faces like Allen Iverson.
Kijafa shared clips from what she called a “wild night” on Instagram, then posted a carousel of photos on Monday to celebrate their anniversary.
“Still his favorite headache 🤪 Happy Anniversary @mikevick,” she wrote.
One picture shows Kijafa in a black-and-white striped headscarf and colorful beaded necklace, while Vick wears a light tee, white cap and sunglasses.
Highlights from the birthday bash included entrepreneur Charles W. Reamon joking about a mock arrest and influencers Karisa Amour and King Cartier sharing selfies and videos of Kijafa dancing with Vick on stage.
Vick himself posted a clip of the dance floor, writing:
“Love was felt.”
The celebrations came as Vick steps into a new role, joining the coaching staff at Norfolk State.
Michael Vick's all-white party at Kiln Creek Golf Course
Michael Vick turned 45 with a star-studded all-white party at Kiln Creek Golf Course and Resort in his hometown of Newport News, Virginia. Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson and hip-hop icon Jadakiss were among the guests.
Jadakiss performed and wished Vick success in his first year as Norfolk State’s head football coach.
Several HBCU coaches joined the celebration, which drew buzz ahead of Vick’s debut and sparked an 80% jump in Norfolk State’s general admission football ticket prices, from $110 to $200, as the school rolls out an NCAA-approved revenue-sharing model to help fund NIL deals, according to Business of College Sports.
Vick’s first season will also be featured in a BET docuseries.
In December, Vick was hired as head coach at Norfolk State. He’s still a few months away from leading his HBCU squad onto the field for its first game.
