“Still not going to be able to handle Alabama defense” - JJ McCarthy’s customized Jordan 1 cleats for Rose Bowl showdown invites wild reactions on X

As Michigan gears up for the Rose Bowl showdown on New Year's Day against Alabama, all eyes are on Wolverines star quarterback JJ McCarthy.

It's not just McCarthy's on-field performance that's capturing attention; rather, it's the customized Jordan 1 cleat he'll be sporting for the crucial College Football Playoff clash.

JJ McCarthy's shoes, a nod to the classic “Jordan 1” sneaker, boast a black design with a yellow swoosh and Air Jordan logo. In honor of the Rose Bowl, McCarthy's footwear features striking red roses on the heels.

The cleats have sparked diverse reactions on social media platform X.

"Still not going to be able to handle the pressure of the Alabama defense," a fan posted.

Here is what others think about the shoes:

Concerns surrounding JJ McCarthy's performance

Amid the buzz surrounding JJ McCarthy's gameday cleats, concerns about the quarterback's late-season performance for No. 1 Michigan have emerged. The signal-caller faced a downturn in the latter part of the season.

This has prompted anonymous Big Ten coaches to voice their apprehensions. They speculated on the causes, with some suggesting he appears hesitant and out of sync. One of the coaches said, via The Athletic:

“I don’t know what’s causing him to be hesitant and not as decisive as he was earlier. He seems out of sync lately.”

JJ McCarthy's statistics reveal a stark contrast between the first nine games, where he threw for 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions, and the subsequent games, where he averaged only 124 yards per game with one touchdown pass.

Peers attribute this decline to McCarthy appearing hesitant and less decisive, possibly signaling a shift in dynamics after the departure of assistant coach Conor Stalions.

McCarthy's response ahead of the Rose Bowl

No. 1-ranked Michigan had an unbeaten run throughout the season, securing the top spot in the Big Ten. However, a significant challenge against No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl/CFP semifinal is on the horizon.

Ahead of the crucial showdown, McCarthy expressed excitement and acknowledged the Crimson Tide as a worthy opponent.

"Excitement. What a great opportunity, especially on the stage that we’re going to play on. It’s a tremendous football team. It’s going to be a challenge for us. And we love challenges."

While the Wolverines have navigated a challenging regular season, Alabama, led by legendary coach Nick Saban, will provide tough competition. The focus will be on the quarterback battle between McCarthy and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.

