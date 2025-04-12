"Still think he's too small": Fans get candid about Ashton Jeanty's tape breakdown by Field Yates

Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is considered a top-ten prospect in this year's draft. Last season, he helped the Broncos to a Mountain West title and the quarterfinals of the 12-team playoffs. Jeanty finished his collegiate career as the 2024 Heisman runner-up to Travis Hunter. He is expected to be the first running back off the board this month.

On Friday, ESPN shared a clip on social media of analyst Field Yates breaking down one of Jeanty's plays. Yates was left impressed with how the running back easily broke through the opponent's tough defense with his agility and athleticism to score a touchdown for his team.

"You're gonna see this play from Ashton Jeanty," Yates said. "I am going to ask you whether you think Ashton Jeanty is going to score a touchdown. (Yates then marks the different defenders blocking Jeanty's routes). "Is Ashton Jeanty goign to find a way to the endzone? Nope. Neither of those lanes is going to matter...Because watch that spin move."

"That is a thing of beauty right there. You got defenders squared up to make a tackle, brushes right by him, breaks through arm tackles later on in the play...This should not to be a touchdown. If you're playing defense against Ashton Jeanty and a play like this results in a touchdown, it is backbreaking...That right there is a Madden level spin move."

Fans commented on Instagram to share their thoughts and perspectives on the Jeanty play dissected by Field Yates. Some felt that it is still not enough to make an impact at the professional level.

"I still think he's too small," one fan commented.

"That's not good in the next level. I don't think the pros are going to be out of position and missing tackles," another fan said.

"That's just a every down tackle in the nfl pump the brakes," this fan wrote.

Others felt that Jeanty would be able to convert his collegiate success in the NFL.

"I'm taking Jeanty anytime every game," this fan said.

"Good enough to trade up to 7. Cowboys you interested?" another fan commented.

"Burning secret," one fan said.

During his three-season stint with the Broncos, Jeanty recorded a total of 4,769 yards and 50 TDs rushing. Apart from being honored as a 2024 Unanimous All-American, the RB also won the Maxwell Award, the Doak Walker Award and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Ex-Raiders GM shares true feelings about Ashton Jeanty joining Pete Carroll in Las Vegas

Last Monday, ex-Raiders GM Mike Mayock appeared on the 'Rich Eisen Show'. He talked about Ashton Jeanty's draft projections and how he is an ideal prospect for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayock believes that by drafting the Boise State RB, head coach Pete Carroll can provide new starting QB Geno Smith with another strong offensive weapon on the field.

"He (Carroll) got his quarterback, he's got a real tight end," Mayock said. "It's not a wideout draft at the top end of the draft, but he needs another weapon for Geno, and to me, that's Jeanty from Boise."

"You might say that's too much for a running back. I would argue that Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Josh Jacobs, and all those former first-round picks have done more than what justifies a weapon on offense, and I think that would be a great match for the Raiders." (TS- 0:30 onwards)

Ashton Jeanty's draft continues to be an interesting topic of discussion. Fans will be waiting in anticipation to see which franchise drafts him in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

