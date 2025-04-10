NFL analyst claims Ashton Jeanty can win ROY if $6,400,000,000 NFC franchise drafts Boise State RB

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has become one of the most intriguing mid-round prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, and one analyst believes he’s walking into potential stardom, under the right circumstances.

According to "Pro Football Focus" analyst Dalton Wasserman, if the Chicago Bears land Jeanty, he could be this season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“If Ashton Jeanty doesn’t go to Las Vegas at six, and he is available to the Bears at 10, take him. Put him behind that offensive line. Get him in there with Caleb Williams.

"You’ve got [DJ] Moore and [Rome] Odunze on the outside and watch what happens. At that point, if the Bears were to get him, I would probably pick Ashton Jeanty to win Rookie of the Year,” Wasserman said.

His comments add to the growing buzz surrounding Jeanty’s potential fit in a Chicago offense led by second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

Jeanty was one of college football’s most dynamic playmakers last season. The 5-foot-9, 210-pound back rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries, winning the Maxwell and Doak Walker Awards.

Ashton Jeanty's all-round skillset makes him a scheme-friendly weapon

Jeanty’s draft stock has skyrocketed with analysts from NFL.com and CBS Sports now projecting him as a likely first-round selection. Once considered a potential Day 2 gem, the Boise State star has climbed draft boards thanks to his dynamic, three-down skill set and strong pre-draft evaluations.

With teams trending toward versatile backs who can catch passes and create in space, Jeanty could make an immediate impact, especially if paired with a young quarterback in the right scheme. He could be an ideal fit in Ben Johnson’s creative scheme as a reliable outlet for Williams.

