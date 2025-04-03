NFL analyst names Ashton Jeanty the top rookie fantasy football must-have of 2025

Former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty received high NFL praise from NFL Network's Kyle Brandt. On Thursday morning, Brandt spoke about Jeanty's potential impact on the NFL next season.

He said that instead of creating and analyzing NFL mock drafts, everyone should talk about the Fantasy Football outlook for next season.

"Enough of these mock drafts," Brandt said. "Let's talk something more real and more concrete. Let's talk fantasy football guys. That's what we want to get into, because that the number one player in this draft. I think that you're going to pick your fantasy draft this fall is Ashton Jeanty the running back from Boise State."

Kyle Brandt truly believes that of all the rookies that will be selected in this year's draft, Ashton Jeanty will make the most impact in 2025 for his future team.

Raiders GM will face backlash from son if he doesn't draft Ashton Jeanty

There is high speculation that the Las Vegas Raiders will select running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. That thought was essentially confirmed by Raiders' first-year general manager John Spytek.

At the annual league meetings in Palm Beach earlier this week, Spytek told reporters that his son is adamant about him drafting Jeanty in the first round.

“My son has made it no secret that if we don’t pick Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 that he’s walking out of the family and he's gonna find somebody else. … He basically told Mark Davis if my dad doesn’t take him he’s doing a bad job,” Spytek told reporters at the annual league meetings.

Spytek's son even warned Mark Davis, the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, that if his father does not choose Jeanty, he is not performing his job well as general manager.

Jeanty might provide the spark that the Raiders' offense needs as it rebuilds under new head coach Pete Carroll.

Jeanty was Boise State's standout running back for three seasons. In 2024, he appeared in 14 games and carried for 2,601 yards, the most in the NCAA, and a career-high 29 touchdowns.

