"One more trip to Vegas" - Fans react to CFP's decision to schedule 2027 national championship game in Las Vegas

On Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship game with a 34–23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. According to ESPN, the game had a viewership of 22.1 million, a 12.5% drop in viewership from last year's game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies—25 million viewers.

On Friday, the College Football Playoff announced that the 2027 national championship game would be played at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Monday.

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the news about the destination of the 2027 title game.

"Vegas baby!" One fan tweeted.

Some expressed disappointment with the game being held on a Monday.

"Stop scheduling it on a Monday," one fan tweeted.

"Make the Rose Bowl the national championship every year! And schedule it on a Saturday night!!" Another fan tweeted.

"Why does the Championship game have to be on a Monday?" One fan tweeted.

Las Vegas gets praised for its capacity to host national championship game

Las Vegas will become the third area in the Pacific Time zone to host the national championship game in 2027 after the Bay Area (2019) and Los Angeles (2023). On Friday, College Football Playoff Executive Director Rich Clark praised Las Vegas' hosting capabilities.

“Las Vegas has shown the world they have amazing venues and boundless energy to host an event like the College Football Playoff national championship in spectacular fashion," Clark said.

During a news conference, Las Vegas Bowl Executive Director John Saccenti also explained why Las Vegas is such an attractive destination for big football games.

“We hosted a Super Bowl (in 2024), and every sponsor, every team executive, every league executive, everybody under the sun said, ‘Hands down, the best city that’s ever hosted a Super Bowl,'” John Saccenti said. "Our city is built for it. We have 165,000 hotel rooms. Every one of them has massive convention space, so everybody can do their parties, every sponsor can do their thing.

We have nine Las Vegas Strip properties within walking distance to the stadium. You can get non-stop flights from anywhere into here, restaurant options galore. We can do it better than anybody. It’s an absolute no-brainer."

While the 2025 college football national championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the 2026 national championship game will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

