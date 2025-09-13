"Stupid a** rule": Georgia Tech fans call out ACC's $50,000 penalty for field storming after massive win over Dabo Swinney's Clemson

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets continued their flawless 2025 campaign with a win over Dabo Swinney’s Clemson on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets beat Swinney’s men 24-21 on their home turf, with their fans swarming the field in celebration after the game.

According to On3’s Brett McMurphy, the Yellow Jacket will be hit with a $50 000 fine for their fans hitting their field. The report has been met with several reactions from fans on social media, especially X.

Kevin wrote:

“Stupid a** rule.”

Still Just Matt also wrote:

“GT just invited all their fans to meet the team at the Yellowjacket.”

The Buckeye Nut commented:

“Worth it.”

David H. Murray also commented:

“$50k in the ACC, $500k in the SEC for storming fields. Yet another measure of how it just means more, eh?”

KFP wrote:

“I don’t agree with this fine. That was the type of moment where ‘rushing the field’ is supposed to happen.”

PonyUp commented:

“Worth every penny! Seriously, it’s exciting for fans, it will get replayed on most all networks, which creates buzz for GT and ACC.”

The Clemson Tigers have just one win in three games after Week 3 and may be seeing a further slide in the AP poll. Dabo Swinney’s side entered the season at No. 4 before sliding to No. 8 after Week 1. The Tigers slid further to No. 12 ahead of Week 3.

On the other hand, the Yellow Jackets have not been ranked since Sept. 9, 2024, when they reached No. 23 after starting the season 2-0. The next poll may see the team getting ranked for the first time in over a year.

What next for Dabo Swinney’s Clemson?

The Tigers will continue ACC play next week with a game against the Syracuse Orange. The Orange are on the rise after a convincing 66-24 win over Colgate on Saturday, taking the team to 2-1.

Syracuse lost its season opener at Tennessee but followed it with a win over UConn in Week 2. Dabo Swinney will be under intense pressure to turn the Tigers’ season around, starting with the Syracuse game on Sept. 20.

