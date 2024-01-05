Ted Cruz silences haters with epic comeback after Texas fans accuse him of jinxing Longhorns’ Sugar Bowl hopes

Texas Senator Ted Cruz was in media crosshairs again at the Sugar Bowl, where the Washington Huskies handed the Texas Longhorns a 37-31 defeat.

The loss added another layer to the ongoing fan narrative that the Texas team tends to falter whenever Cruz attends a sporting event. Fans have jokingly labeled it the "Ted Cruz Curse," and the Republican senator, no stranger to criticism, responded in a manner befitting the debate.

Taking to Twitter, he highlighted instances where he claimed to be a good luck charm. Cruz pointed out wins, including the Houston Astros' successful streak, conveniently ending his list in 2023, when the team faced four consecutive losses with him in attendance.

The senator's attempt to debunk the curse raised eyebrows among fans, who remained unconvinced. As Texas teams' records continue to show a dismal performance when Cruz is in the audience, the social media banter around the "Ted Cruz Curse" only intensified.

The Ted Cruz curse

A peculiar pattern has emerged in recent years where Texas teams seem to face misfortune when Cruz is in the audience.

The Longhorns' Sugar Bowl loss is just the latest chapter in this saga, with their record dropping to 0-3 in games where Cruz was present.

Texas teams are 1-6 in games where Cruz was the sole representative for the state. The lone victory came with Texas A&M's win over Alabama in 2021. Notably, the Texas Longhorns, Cruz's latest affiliation, have now lost three straight games featuring the senator as a spectator.

The Sugar Bowl fallout: Longhorns' loss and Washington's triumph

The Sugar Bowl matchup between the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and the No. 2 Washington Huskies ended with a 37-31 victory for UW.

Despite a valiant effort by Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, the Huskies, led by QB Michael Penix Jr., secured the win.

Penix's remarkable comeback from injuries and stellar performance in the CFP semifinal saw him throw for 430 yards and two touchdowns.

This win propelled Washington to the national championship game against No. 1 Michigan and added another layer to the Ted Cruz sports curse narrative.

As the debate over the alleged curse rages on, the question arises: will Texas teams take proactive measures to avoid the presence of Senator Ted Cruz in the stands?

The history of defeats, with only one victory in seven games where Cruz was the sole representative for Texas teams, has given rise to superstitions among fans.

While Cruz may dismiss the curse as mere coincidence, the sports community remains divided. As the Longhorns and other Texas teams prepare for future competitions, the specter of the "Ted Cruz Curse" looms large.

