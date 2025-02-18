Shedeur Sanders has fans in a frenzy after his revelation about his go-to Madden squad. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft admitted in a "Well Off Media" clip that he only plays with the Cleveland Browns in Madden 25.

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick and some fans are already connecting the dots.

“I like how they move around, bro. I like the setup,” Sanders said. [03:05]

That was all it took to send social media into chaos. One fan pleaded:

“Tell me this is a nightmare.”

Another called it a “major red flag” for any GM considering him.

Others took shots at Sanders’ mindset, with one user tweeting:

“Dude doesn’t even care about his NFL career, just the No. 2 money.”

"Please pass on Tennessee. Go to the Browns. Tennessee make the right call and pick Cam," wrote another.

Another commented, "This must sound smart if you’re a complete idiot."

"Sanders gonna be a bust," one more fan tweeted.

While this could be just another lighthearted moment, it’s worth noting that Shedeur Sanders has scheduled his first official pre-draft visit with the Browns. Also read: "Your dad would be so mad" - Deion Sanders Jr. warns brother Shedeur Sanders as he looks to buy $1.4 million car

What did Cleveland Browns GM say about Shedeur Sanders?

Browns general manager Andrew Berry addressed the growing buzz around Shedeur and his potential future with the franchise earlier in the month. The Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Colorado quarterback has been heavily linked to Cleveland.

The speculations went sky-high especially after his father, Deion Sanders, confirmed discussions with the team. But what does Berry himself think about Sanders?

“Shedeur is a really impressive young man … He’s poised, he’s calm, he’s smart, and you can tell that he’s been raised by—quite honestly—a Hall of Fame dad,” Berry said at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Those comments suggest Cleveland is seriously evaluating Sanders as a future franchise quarterback. Meanwhile, a report claimed the Browns asked Sanders to sit out of Shrine Bowl practices. However, Berry quickly shut that down.

“I don’t know where that report came from. That’s not true. That’s not a request that we made,” he clarified via The Athletic.

With the draft just three months away, expect the Shedeur Sanders-to-Cleveland Browns chatter to only intensify.

