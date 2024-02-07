The Eli Manning versus Tom Brady saga found a new chapter recently when the former New York Giants quarterback trolled the former New England Patriots QB.

The incident occurred when Manning, the coach of the NFC Pro Bowlers, was pitted against YouTube sensation rapper, DeShawn Raw aka Supa Hot Fire in a rap battle.

"I'm Eli Manning, I'm nice. Tom Brady's the GOAT, sike! I beat him twice!" Manning rapped.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback, Nico Iamaleava reacted to the clip on Instagram with the caption:

"Hold me back."

The Eli Manning and Tom Brady story

Tom Brady has lost twice to a quarterback in the championship game - both times to Eli Manning's New York Giants. Manning also won the Super Bowl MVP in both those games.

The Patriots went into Super Bowl XLII as heavy favorites after a perfect 16-0 season against the Giants (10-6). They were leading 7-3 going into the last quarter before 14 points led to a 17-14 win for Manning.

A win for Brady would have meant a perfect season for the Patriots joining the 1972 Miami Dolphins team that finished the season unbeaten winning the Super Bowl.

"It was a month before I really felt back to myself. It was a nightmare. You woke up the next morning... I said, 'It didn't happen. There's no way it happened" Brady admitted afterward.

After a 13-3 season, the Patriots were heavy favorites against the Giants going into Super Bowl XLVI against the Giants (9-7) once again. Manning, once again, led his team to a comeback 21-17 win.

When Manning joined X (then Twitter) in 2020, Brady made a sarcastic remark welcoming his old foe to the social media platform.

"Welcome @EliManning, In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway..." Brady tweeted.

Last year, Tom Brady responded to a question about whether the NFL is scripted with an allusion to those losses against Manning showing that they were never far from his mind.

"Do I think the NFL is scripted?" Brady asked. "You think I really would have played along with a script that had me losing to Peyton's little brother, Eli, twice in the Super Bowl? ... No."

In playoff games against Peyton and Eli Manning, Tom Brady is 2-5.

Appearing on the "Games with Names" podcast in 2022, Eli Manning talked about his family's attitude towards Brady and made a hilarious comment about the former Patriots QB.

“Brady is a good looking guy who just throws spirals and wins games. Like, how do you hate that guy? He hates my mom,” Eli said. “If it weren’t for Olivia Manning, Tom would have like, 12 Super Bowls probably.”