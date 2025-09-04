"Tennessee in shambles": UNC fans thrilled over Bill Belichick's massive steal by flipping four-star OT from Josh Heupel's program

It has been a rough past couple of days for UNC fans. They came into the season with high hopes that Bill Belichick would take the program to new heights and make it a national championship contender. However, the Tar Heels were humbled by TCU on Monday, adding more pressure on Belichick and the team to improve.Their fans received some good news on Thursday when it was announced that four-star offensive tackle prospect JB Shabazz flipped his commitment from the Tennessee Volunteers to UNC.Fans reacted to the news on X.Some mentioned that Shabazz's decision only adds to the recruitment troubles Tennessee is having.&quot;tennessee in shambles,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;What is happening in Gatlinburg,&quot; another fan wrote. Others were surprised, especially following the Tar Heels' loss on Monday.&quot;He saw UNC get their ass wiped and cleaned and he said, “Yeah, I want to go play for the old guy, ” a fan commented. &quot;He watched that game Monday and still choose UNC,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Bro saw them get destroyed by TCU and said “OH YEAH GIVE ME SOME OF THAT,” another fan said.&quot;Can he play Saturday? Asking for a friend,&quot; a fan said.JB Shabazz visited UNC in MarchJB Shabazz, a four-star prospect from North Carolina, is the No. 46 offensive tackle in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.Shabazz originally committed to Tennessee and did not consider UNC. However, he visited Chapel Hill in March and talked highly about Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick.“I had an awesome time at the game and with the coaches,&quot; Shabazz said, via On3. &quot;I didn’t get the chance to talk to Julius Peppers but I got the opportunity to talk to Lawrence Taylor and it was great talking to him for a bit. What excites me is being with Coach Belichick and around his guys because I feel like he’s gonna change the program completely and I can’t wait for that.”Shabazz will join a strong UNC 2026 recruitment class, ranked No. 18 in the nation, according to On3.Read MoreTony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC WestUNC QB injury update: Bill Belichick shares latest news on Gio Lopez ahead of Week 2 game against Charlotte