Terrell Owens makes a bold claim stating no "white coach" can recruit like Deion Sanders

Terrell Owens praised Deion Sanders for doing something no "white coach" could do after Travis Hunter, the overall No. 1 prospect, decommitted from Florida State and committed to Jackson State instead. This marks the first time in the recruiting rankings era that the overall leader has signed with an HBCU.

Terrell Owens believes Deion Sanders was uniquely positioned to bring about this historic moment. He said:

"[For Deion to] go into that young man's home who looks like him and have the conversation with his mom, there's not a white coach that can go into a black man's home and do what Deion did, that's very special."

The assertion came during a video chat on HANG attended by Terrell Owens, a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver; Super Bowl winning black quarterback Doug Williams; Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and three-time Pro Bowler Hugh Douglas.

Deion Sanders gets unique praise from Terrell Owens

During the discussion on this historic event, Terrell Owens concluded that a white coach would not be able to convince a black kid to attend their college program even if they tried because a white coach will not have the life experience to relate to what the prospect had gone through.

Doug Williams, the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl, was also on the video chat. Williams had commented just prior to Terrell Owens' comment that Deion Sanders is someone a black man can relate to.

Doug Williams was himself adding to what Hugh Douglas had initially said and expounded that while a white coach may be just as good at selling the program, they will not be able to relate to the life experiences of a black man that would prepare a young prospect for life as well as football like a black coach would. His comments on Deion Sanders were:

"He said something that really resonated with me. Someone that speaks his language. Somebody he can communicate on a level you can't communicate with like any other coach. The fact that Deion comes to town, you got Young Jeezy come speak to the kids, you've got T.I. come speak to the kids and it's a genuine conversation about life... But for them to come in and tell these kids about what they're going to potentially be facing in life, I don't see Dabo Swinney or anybody else being able to relate to them on that level like that."

Shannon Sharpe had initially begun this conversation that was finally concluded by Terrell Owens praising Deion Sanders. Sharpe had mentioned that Travis Hunter, a defensive back, would get to learn from the greatest cornerback there ever was in addition to being mentored by Deion Sanders sharing his life experiences. That, he postulated, was a winning combination.

