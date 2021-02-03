Who was the first black quarterback to win a NFL Super Bowl?

During the 1987-1988 NFL season, Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams made history in the NFL as the first Black QB to win a Super Bowl. Williams did not play a lot for the Redskins during the regular season, as Washington had a great quarterback in Jay Schroeder.

Schroeder started ten games for Washington and lead them to an 8-2 record. Washington started two different quarterbacks after Schroeder went down with an injury. Ed Rubbert started three games for Washington and recorded a perfect 3-0 record.

Doug Williams became the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Historic Moment. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/eUE1JM9W3J — Marcus Manning (@MarcusManning2) February 1, 2021

Doug Williams started all of the NFL playoff games for Washington in the 1988 playoffs. Williams made the best out of his situation in Washington and made history in the process. Let's take a look at how Doug Williams made history in the 1988 NFL playoffs.

Doug Williams' 1988 NFL playoff run to history

Washington Redskins' QB Doug Williams constructed a great 1988 NFL playoff run

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears

Doug Williams and Washington headed to Chicago to meet the Bears in an NFL Divisional Round Playoff game. Williams constructed a great game for Washington. Washington would go on the road and defeat the Bears behind Doug Williams' performance.

Doug Williams Stats vs Chicago Bears: 14/29, 207 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Advertisement

Washington Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears 21-17 to head the NFC Conference Championship game.

NFC Championship: Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Redskins

Doug Williams and Washington played host to Minnesota in an NFC Championship matchup. Williams would see a decrease in passing yards but he would also decrease his interceptions. Doug Williams would put together another performance that would help the Redskins to a victory against the Vikings.

Doug Williams' Stats vs Minnesota Vikings: 9/26, 119 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Doug Williams and the Washington Redskins defeated the Minnesota Vikings 17-10 to head to Super Bowl XXII.

Super Bowl XXII: Denver Broncos vs Washington Redskins

Doug Williams saved his best performance for Super Bowl XXII, carving up Denver's defense, and getting a boost from his own defense.

33 years ago today, Doug Williams made history in Super Bowl XXII pic.twitter.com/9imfug9wqY — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 31, 2021

The Redskins defense forced John Elway into three interceptions during Super Bowl XXII as Doug Williams would lead the Washington Redskins to a huge Super Bowl victory over the Broncos. Williams would make NFL history by becoming the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Doug Williams' Super Bowl XXII Stats vs Denver Broncos: 18/29, 340 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 interception

Doug Williams would not only make history by becoming the first Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl but he also brought home Super Bowl MVP honors. Williams's performance helped Washington dominate the Broncos 42-10.