Texans QB C.J. Stroud's former Ohio State coach becomes part of SEC team ahead of 2024 season

Corey Dennis, former quarterbacks coach at Ohio State and renowned for his role in developing talents like Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud, is set to join Ole Miss as an analyst under Lane Kiffin's coaching staff.

This transition to the SEC comes after Ohio State hired Bill O'Brien as its new offensive coordinator, casting uncertainties on Dennis' role.

Dennis, the son-in-law of legendary coach Urban Meyer, is fresh off a nine-year stint at Ohio State. Four of those were dedicated to coaching quarterbacks under Ryan Day, nurturing the current Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud into the beast he is today.

Dennis’ departure from Ohio State raised eyebrows, but he has now found a new calling under the leadership of Lane Kiffin. Dennis will be looking forward to working his magic on Ole Miss offense, including QB Jaxson Dart, WR Tre Harris and the 17-year-old prodigy Austin Simmons.

This move comes after initial reports of Corey Dennis joining the Utah Utes as an offensive analyst. His expertise in quarterback development will be an extra perk, adding valuable insights to the Rebels as they prepare for the 2024 college football season.

How will the arrival of Corey Dennis help Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin?

The Ole Miss Rebels have made a strategic move by bringing Corey Dennis on board as an analyst. Dennis' expertise becomes crucial as Ole Miss eyes the 2024 college football season, with particular attention to the wide receiver room.

The Rebels have the potential to boast one of the best wide receiver units in the nation, drawing inspiration from Corey Dennis' time at Ohio State, where he witnessed the peak of top-tier wideouts, including Marvin Harrison Jr.

In addition to the coaching dynamics, the “Locked On Ole Miss” podcast highlights the recruiting front. Mantrez Walker's upcoming visit to Ole Miss on March 16 will be a big weekend for head coach Lane Kiffin and assistant coach Pete Golding. The outcome of Walker's visit could have far-reaching implications for the Rebels' future roster.

Can the Ole Miss Rebels qualify for a CFP spot in the 2024 college football season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

