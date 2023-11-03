Texas A&M injury report Week 10: Updates on Walter Nolen, Le’Veon Moss, Enai White and more

The Texas A&M Aggies (3-2, 5-3, SEC) will be on the road in Week 10 to face the Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field.

It’s been a roller coaster ride of wins and losses for Texas A&M this season, with recent defeats to the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Aggies are back to winning ways after registering two consecutive wins against the Arkansas Razorbacks and the South Carolina Gamecocks. However, even after the recent wins, is Jimbo Fisher’s team all set to launch another winning performance tomorrow?

Let’s look at the Texas A&M injury report ahead of the game against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Texas A&M football injury report

After defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks earlier this week, one thing is clear: the Aggies are standing on one of the best defensive advantages. They are utilizing the abundance of talent on the roster, with much credit going to second-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin.

The Aggies are sitting comfortably with few injuries on the cards at the beginning of Week 10, but some players are still recovering.

Walter Nolen injury update

After suffering a severe lower-body injury in the Aggies’ recent road loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, Walter Nolen might feature against Ole Miss. The defensive tackle was supposed to make a comeback after recovery in the last game against South Carolina but was deemed not fit enough.

This week would have worked to the player's advantage to heal. With reports of Nolen appearing in Week 10, NCAA fans might see Aggies’ defensive lineman on the field.

Le’Veon Moss injury update

After suffering from a pulled hamstring, Texas running back Le’Veon Moss was ruled out of the playing roster against the Gamecocks. On the second-to-last play at Tennessee, his face mask was grabbed, and he suffered the injury.

However, Jimbo Fisher said that “Moss is good to go” for the Ole Miss matchup. The fans will have to wait for the actual lineup to be announced.

Enai White injury update

White's injury is a bit serious, as he was spotted on crutches during the win over South Carolina. The sophomore suffered a lower-body injury and has not played since A&M hosted Alabama at Kyle Field.

Coach Jimbo Fisher gave an update on the defensive lineman during his SEC teleconference, explaining that Enai White has been ruled out for the entire season.