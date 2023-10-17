Walter Nolen injury update: What happened to Texas A&M DL?

Walter Nolen, the defensive lineman for the Texas A&M Aggies, was brimming with anticipation to face the Tennessee Volunteers in his home state for the very first time. Little did he know that the game would end in disaster in more ways than one.

Nolen was a five-star prospect in the 2022 class from Powell High School who recently admitted that he was poised to commit to Tennessee before pivoting to Texas A&M.

According to 247Sports, Nolen was the No. 1 defensive lineman in the class of 2022. He also secured the second spot in the national prospect rankings, with only Colorado's two-way star, Travis Hunter, ahead of him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Recently, Knox News reported that Walter Nolen was part of the Jeremy Pruitt scandal that rocked Tennessee. Allegedly, he was part of a four-day impermissible visit during the COVID-19 dead period where he and his entourage were entertained by the Volunteers in direct contravention of the NCAA's rules.

Nolen has since shown Tennessee what they missed out on with 7.5 tackles for loss, 26 tackles and 4 sacks so far this season which ranks the Aggies as the No. 2 defense with the most sacks (29) in the SEC (Southeastern Conference).

So, what happened to the Aggies' defensive lineman?

Expand Tweet

Walter Nolen injury update

Against the Tennessee Volunteers, Walter Nolen fell to the ground clutching his right leg and even after attempting to get back up, he was unable to do so.

Eventually, he was carted off with six minutes remaining in the game and the Texas A&M Aggies lost 20-13.

After the game, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher would not be drawn into speculating on Nolen's injury status.

“We’ll wait and see,” Fisher said. “I don’t know what those will be.”

On3's Matt Zeinitz reported on Tuesday that the injury to Walter Nolen is not as serious as first thought when he was carted off the gridiron.

Before the game against Tennessee, Jimbo Fisher had praised the growth of Nolen.

“Walter is doing a great job … he’s learning to do the dirty work, too,” Jimbo said. “He’s learning to take on double teams, and do all the stuff that sometimes isn’t popular when you’re a defensive lineman.”

Jimbo Fisher's team paid a heavy toll in the clash against the Volunteers as they lost defensive lineman Albert Regis and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper to injury as well.

Luckily for the Aggies, they have a bye week coming up allowing them to deal with their significant injury problems.