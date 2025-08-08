  • home icon
  Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian busts "myth" around re-wearing clothes ft. $18,500 worth Birkin bag

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 08, 2025 03:27 GMT
Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal, busted a myth from the fashion world in a social media post. In an Instagram video on Thursday, she addressed the stigma surrounding people deciding to re-wear clothes for more than one day. Loreal Sarkisian believes that this notion is out of line.

In the video, Steve Sarkisian's wife flaunted a white outfit that she loves to wear on multiple occasions. She paired it with white sneakers and a Birkin bag worth $18,500 (according to Hermes' official website). She urged her followers to "repurpose" clothes and not cast them out after wearing them once.

"Let's end the myth right now!! Yes, you can re-wear your clothes, your accessories, shoes and dresses. Style isn't about how new it is, it's about how you wear it. If it's comfortable and make you feel amazing, wear it again...and again. XOLO," Loreal wrote in the caption of the post.
Steve Sarkisian and his wife have been married for four years. The couple began a new chapter of their life in April after welcoming their first child together.

Loreal Sarkisian kept her pregnancy under wraps and away from the spotlight. After giving birth to her son, she expressed her joy and happiness at becoming a mother in a social media post.

"He's arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude! Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy," Loreal wrote while sharing her pregnancy photos.
Steve Sarkisian's wife opens up about the power of discipline

Loreal works as a celebrity stylist with around 140K followers on Instagram. In July, she gave fans a glimpse of her work in the fashion world. She shared snippets of herself in work mode in an Instagram post.

In the caption, Steve Sarkisian's wife preached about the power of discipline and how it can help achieve success in life.

"There's power in showing up, even when no one's watching. Keep doing what you love, and watch how you reality starts to reflect your dreams," Loreal wrote.

Steve Sarkisian is gearing up for his fifth season with the Texas Longhorns this year. Expect his wife to pull up to support him while making a fashion statement on the sidelines.

