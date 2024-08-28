Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian's former wife, Loreal Sarkisian, is a track and field star turned wardrobe stylist. She shares styling advice with her fans on her social media accounts. On Wednesday, she answered a fan's question regarding the best fashion advice she ever received.

"The best fashion advice I ever received is from my mom. Wear what enhances you. What looks good on me might not look good on you. What looks good on you might not look good on me. I mean, we got so many layers to that."

"That's the best advice I ever got 'cause I've created my wardrobe around it and my style around it because I wanna look good for me."

Loreal Sarkisian opened up about keeping up with her ex-husband's busy schedule

Loreal and Steve announced that they are filing for joint divorce. Loreal had once appeared in an interview in 2023 to talk about her relationship with the Texas Longhorns coach.

"I totally understand his lifestyle, the schedule, the intensity of him being at the office all the time, recruiting on a roll," she said.

"Some of the offices talk. You know, if you need to what's going on in your life. You know, just being able to wear a mom, sister, friend hat to get you along your life journey. There cant be two coaches in a relationship," Loreal Sarkisian said about choosing to pivot in her career.

Loreal Sarkisian is often seen at the Texas Longhorns games, cheering for the team from the sidelines. She shared her outfit inspirations and styling process before the games.

The former track and field star has rocked high-end ensembles. From $9500 worth of Louis Vuitton trunk to partnering with brands like Givenchy and Balmain, Loreal has always shared tips that can elevate a simple outfit to a glamorous one.

Will Loreal Sarkisian make appearances at the Longhorns games this year? Tell us your opinion in the discussion box.

