WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal shows off dazzling outfit at exclusive Balmain event during CFB offseason

Loreal Sarkisian recently grabbed the headlines with an intriguing Q&A session featured in a GRWM reel. The post began with Loreal getting ready for an exclusive Balmain event while still in her gown, as she got her face retouched by her makeup artist.

The first question that was posed to Loreal was:

"What do you enjoy the most about getting dresses?"

"I enjoy the feeling getting your hair done and I feel like clothes should do the same thing and they do so I love how I basically can transform into whomever or whatever mood I'm going for."

Loreal elaborated further:

"The makeup needs to compliment the look you know like is this a red or is it a nude lip moment and then obviously," said Loreal.

Loreal revealed how she used to style her hair the same way every day before she realized how she could modify her looks to her advantage.

Amid the Q&A, fans also got a glimpse of Loreal's black outfit:

Loreal Sarkisian's Balmain collection

The fashion scene was set ablaze as Loreal Sarkisian, hailed as the "First Lady of Texas Football," collaborated with esteemed French fashion house Balmain. At the beginning of February, Loreal offered a sneak peek into this exciting venture through an Instagram post radiating elegance.

In the post, Loreal flaunted her fashion sense, wearing a pristine white Balmain-Paris top coupled with a sophisticated white jacket and patterned joggers adorned with stylish pink stripes.

With a tantalizing caption, "Balmain x Aspen loading… #travelday XOLO 🤍," Loreal announced her imminent Balmain collaboration.

The wife of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has elevated her fashion status by aligning with renowned fashion giants like Balmain and Givenchy.

