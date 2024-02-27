Steve Sarkasian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian reveals top 'must haves' while travelling ft. $4900 worth YSL bag

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, is renowned in the college football world for her love of the Texas Longhorns. Another thing that fans can expect from her is her impeccable counsel on fashion and luxury. The celebrity stylist came out with another one of her travel advice, or a list of them.

The "Longhorns First Lady" took to Instagram on Monday to share what, according to her, are "must haves" while taking a long flight to anywhere around the world. While the list contained many essential items, it especially featured a stylish YSL bag to carry those things. The Icare Maxi Shopping Bag is worth $4900 on the Yve Saint Laurent website.

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, asked fans for their input while sharing her list of travel essentials.

“When traveling, what are your ‘must haves’ in your carry on?” Loreal wrote in the caption.

The video showed her packing things like Lysol wipes, a makeup bag, compression socks, an iPad, and her phones that are dedicated to her work, along with chargers and European travel adaptors. She also put her passport, some snacks to munch on, and a blanket in her stylish black bag in quilted Lamborghini skin.

Packing for a European trip also needs a bonnet. It is when all those things fit in the bag that the 38-year-old has everything she needs.

The college football world knows everything about Loreal’s sense of style. The fans have witnessed her stylish gameday outfits whenever the Longhorns take the field. Even the likes of Kristen Saban have testified to having been inspired by her style game. Her husband was also left gushing recently when she posted some snaps in a stylish white dress.

Steve Sarkisian loved Loreal Sarkisian’s white dress look

Days before this year's Valentine's Day, Loreal Sarkisian continued her tradition of sharing her stylish looks with fans on social media. She took to Instagram to share a couple of snaps in a white body-hugging dress. Mrs. Sarkisian also showed off a luxurious silver bag from Gucci.

Her husband, Steve Sarkisian, couldn't resist reacting to the look and used three hearts in eyes emojis to make his feelings about it clear as day. Safe to say that he loved what he saw from his lady love.

