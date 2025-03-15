Texas insider claims Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning declined EA Sports invite for College Football 2026 photoshoot

On Texas Football's CJ Vogel has shared that Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning declined an invitation for the EA Sports College Football 26 photoshoot. The upcoming video game will be released this summer on multiple platforms, including Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

On Wednesday, multiple outlets leaked an early look at the deluxe cover of EA Sports College Football 26. The cover features several notable players and coaches, including wide receivers Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith. Notably, fans observed that Manning was absent from the lineup.

Last year, the Texas Longhorns quarterback initially declined to be in EA Sports College Football 25 before opting in to be used in the game.

On Thursday's episode of the "Winning Drive," Vogel said that multiple sources told him that Manning and Sarkisian turned down an offer to do the group photoshoot for the deluxe cover.

"They were asked to come out. They actually, I believe, were expected to be a part of this photoshoot and last minute, declined. So, that's the reason why you don't see Longhorn representation there," Vogel said (4:53 onwards).

He pointed out that EA Sports had someone in a Longhorns t-shirt join the photoshoot to represent the team.

Former NFL player and Texas Football analyst, Rod Babers theorized that Manning declined the invitation because of his brand and not wanting to associate with other teams.

"I think now, considering that Arch is a starter, we know there's a team behind the Manning brand that has a plan for the Manning brand, and maybe they just don't want to be on the cover with everybody else," Babers said (6:30 onwards).

Babers also wondered if EA Sports might be interested in featuring Manning and Sarkisian alone on a cover. The standard cover for EA Sports College Football 26 has yet to be revealed.

Arch Manning & Steve Sarkisian focused on the upcoming season with the Texas Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning could also have declined the invitation because they are focused on preparing for the Longhorns' spring training camp. On Monday, the coach announced that the team would start training on March 25.

With Quin Ewers entering the 2025 NFL draft, Manning is expected to step into the starting quarterback role for Texas. As a backup last season, the Texas fan-favorite completed 61 passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns.

Sarkisian hopes the quarterback change will help the team clinch another appearance in the College Football Playoff in his fifth season as coach.

