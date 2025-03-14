Texas HC Steve Sarkisian offers insight on the Longhorns’ spring practice schedule

The Texas Longhorns are one of the top contenders win a national championship in the 2025 college football season, especially after their thrilling season last year.

The Quinn Ewers-led Longhorns ended the season with an overall record of 13-2. Arch Manning will be take over the reigns to continue bringing glory to the program.

While fans are excited about the 2025 season, they were left disheartened to hear that Texas won't be playing a spring game this year.

However, the team will practise, as well as hold a fan special day, all of which Steve Sarkisian discussed during his media availability on Monday:

"The final three weeks, we as a coaching staff have now incorporated ourselves into (winter conditioning) with some position functional training to go along with our conditioning, which will lead us up right into spring break.

"And then we'll be off for spring break, and then we'll come back, and we'll start spring practice on March 25 that Tuesday. I think part of that's important for us."

Sarkisian continued:

"We'll practice three days a week for five weeks, and that will not be every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

"Three of those weeks will be Tuesday, Thursday, Saturdays. Two of those weeks will alternate, will be Monday, Wednesday, Fridays, but inevitably, it'd be the same outcome of getting those 15 practices in all the while understanding us not having a spring game."

Steve Sarkisian reveals why Texas will not play a spring game in 2025

Many college football teams like Texas, Nebraska and Ohio State announced that they wont be playing a spring game this year.

While some teams credited their decision to potential tampering of players, others blamed it on fear of injuries.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian shared that the only reason the program will not play a spring game this year is because there are a lot of new faces who needs training and development before getting on the field:

“The challenge for us as a coaching staff is to grow quickly. Because I do believe we have a talented football team, but we have some youth and we have some inexperience.

"And I'm really pressing upon everybody in our program — coaches and staff members included — to take the next step and to develop the leadership that's needed on this team.”

Steve Sarkisian and Texas will start their 2025 college football season with a game against the defending champs, Ohio State Buckeyes, on Aug. 30.

